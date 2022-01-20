Assembly Election 2022 LIVE: ‘Firmly with SP-led alliance,' says Shivpal Singh Yadav

The face of Congress' 'ladki hun, lad sakti hun' campaign, Priyanka Maurya is considering joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after she was denied a ticket to contest assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, acco''ding to a report by news agency ANI. Meanwhile, late Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat's brother Colonel Vijay Rawat (Retd), joined the BJP ahead of the upcoming Uttarakhand elections.

Five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur-- are set to hold assembly elections next month. As per the schedule announced by the Election Commission, the polling will be held in seven phases, with the first phase commencing from February 10. The voting in Uttar Pradesh assembly election will be held in all seven phases.

The last phase of the polling will take place on March 7 and the counting will take place on March 10.

In Manipur, voting will be held in two phases -- February 27 and March 3. Voters in Punjab will exercise their franchise on February 20. Both Uttarakhand and Goa will go to polls on February 14.