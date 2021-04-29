Exit poll 2021 live updates: Predictions for 4 states, 1 UT to start at 7pm
As the 8th and final phase of the election in West Bengal ends at 6.30pm on April 29, the results of exit polls for the elections of Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry will start coming in starting from 7pm. The counting of the votes in these four states and one Union territory will be done on May 2. Unlike opinion polls which are based on public opinion, exit polls are based on surveys conducted immediately after voters exit the polling stations. Exit polls remain barred when elections are being held. For these four states and one UT, the Election Commission prohibited the conduct and publishing of results of any exit polls between March 27m 7am and April 29, 7.30pm. Later, the time was amended to April 29, 7pm.
Follow all the updates here:
Thu, 29 Apr 2021 04:59 PM
West Bengal exit polls 2021: 8 phases, 294 constituencies
Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly was held in eight phases starting from March 27. The final round was held on April 29.
Thu, 29 Apr 2021 04:59 PM
Puducherry exit poll 2021: 1 phase, 30 seats
The 30-member assembly went to the elections along with Kerala and Tamil Nadu
Thu, 29 Apr 2021 04:59 PM
Tamil Nadu exit poll 2021: 1 phase, 234 constituencies
The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly went to the elections in a single phase on April 6.
Thu, 29 Apr 2021 04:58 PM
Kerala exit poll 2021: 1 phase, 140 constituencies
The 140-member Kerala Assembly went to the polls on April 6. The election was held in one phase.
Thu, 29 Apr 2021 04:58 PM
Assam exit poll 2021: 3 phases, 126 constituencies
Assam went to the polls in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6 for 126 constituencies.