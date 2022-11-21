Home / Elections / Gujarat Assembly Election / Amit Shah meets Rivaba Jadeja, Ravindra Jadeja ahead of today's Gujarat campaign

Amit Shah meets Rivaba Jadeja, Ravindra Jadeja ahead of today's Gujarat campaign

gujarat assembly election
Updated on Nov 21, 2022 01:57 PM IST

Gujarat election: Amit Shah will be joined by prime minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath in campaigning for the BJP today.

Gujarat 2022 election: Amit Shah and Rivaba Jadeja, and India cricketer Ravindra Jadeja at the Jamnagar airport (Source: ANI)
ByHT News Desk

Union home minister Amit Shah met BJP leader Rivaba Jadeja and her husband, India cricketer Ravindra Jadeja at the airport in Gujarat's Jamnagar Monday. Visuals from news agency ANI showed Shah - to campaign in Tapi and Narmada districts later today - and the Jadejas greeting each other with 'namastes.

Rivaba Jadeja is a BJP candidate from the Jamnagar (north) Assembly seat in the Gujarat election. The seat votes in the first phase on December 1; the second and final phase will be on December 5 and counting of votes from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh (which voted November 12) will be on December 8.

On Saturday Rivaba Jadeja said filing her papers was an 'emotional' moment; " I want to inspire couples... women can fulfil their dreams even after marriage (if) their husband's support is strong..." she said with Ravindra Jadeja by her side.

Speaking to news agency ANI on Saturday, Rivaba Jadeja also slammed rivals Aam Aadmi Party - which is looking to build on success in Punjab in February, where Arvind Kejriwal's outfit displaced the Congress.

The BJP's decision to field Rivaba came as something of a surprise, particularly for the lawmaker who holds the seat - Hakubha Jadeja.

Gujarat 2022 election: Amit Shah and cricketer Ravindra Jadeja at the airport in Jamnagar. Jadeja's wife, Rivaba, is a party candidate from this Assembly constituency. (Source: ANI)
He is an accused in a 2007 mob violence case and one of dozens of MLAs dropped by the BJP as the ruling party shuffled its pack to ensure an unprecedented eighth consecutive term.

Among other notable figures the party has turned to to ensure another five years in Modi's home state is ex Congress leader Hardik Patel and ex MLA Kantilal Amrutia, who 'saved' many lives" after the Morbi bridge collapse.

Gujarat will witness a high-octane campaign Monday, with Modi, Shah and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in action for the BJP. Rahul Gandhi and Delhi chief minister Kejriwal will turn out for the Congress and the AAP.

With input from ANI

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 21, 2022
