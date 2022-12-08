Home / Elections / Gujarat Assembly Election / BJP ends 60-year-drought in Gujarat's Borsad, enters Congress bastion in a first

BJP ends 60-year-drought in Gujarat's Borsad, enters Congress bastion in a first

Updated on Dec 08, 2022 08:11 PM IST

BJP supporters celebrate the party's victory in the Gujarat Assembly polls, at party headquarters in New Delhi.(Hindustan Times)
Reported by Maulik Pathak | Written by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has registered a comprehensive and a record seventh term in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat. The party broke many records, including some of its own. In new feat, BJP’s Ramanbhai Solanki has won the Borsad constituency of the Anand district. With this, the party has ended a 60-year-long drought, as it is winning the seat for the first time since it was constituted in 1962.

In a closely fought battle, Solanki emerged victorious, defeating his nearest contender - Rajendrasinh Parmar of the Congress. As per the update from Election Commission, Solanki secured 91,772 while Parmar got 80,607 votes. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had fielded Manish bhai Patel, who struggled with just 2,003 votes.

Borsad, a fertile region in Charotar and carrying the legacy of Sardar Patel, had been an invincible bastion of the Congress for long.

Rajendrasinh Parmar was a two-time sitting MLA from the seat. He defeated BJP candidate Ramanbhai Solanki in 2017, while the BJP’s Nayaben Solanki was defeated in 2012.

Congress leader and former party state president Bharatsinh Madhavsinh Solanki has won this seat for three consecutive times on Congress ticket in 1995, 1998, 2002. While his father and former Chief Minister of Gujarat, Madhavsinh Solanki, was also elected from the seat in 1990 assembly election.

The counting for Gujarat election is going on. However, the trends so far paint that BJP is heading for more than a two-thirds majority routing Congress. The new entrant Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) is headed for a single-digit tally.

While the counting of votes is on, the BJP has already won over 150 of 182 seats. This is the biggest win the party has seen in Gujarat.

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 08, 2022
