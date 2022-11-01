Home / Elections / Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election / Amit Shah says voter excitement reveals Himachal’s development, hails CM Thakur

Updated on Nov 01, 2022 05:22 PM IST

“The enthusiasm of mothers, sisters, and youngsters in Himachal's Bhatiyat Vidhan Sabha indicates that the state's residents are determined to vote for the saffron party once more for the state's advancement and development,” Shah said.

Union home minister Amit Shah.
Union home minister Amit Shah.
ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Sohini Goswami

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hailed the efforts of the Jairam Thakur-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dispensation in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh while addressing an election meeting in Mandi. He said the enthusiasm amazon locals to vote the saffron camp back to power reveals the standard of development seen in the hill state.

“In Karsog, we have constructed bypass roads. There are four-lane roads connecting Kiratpur to Manali. Apart from that, we have given households in the state's higher regions access to tap water”.

He said that to boost tourism in the hill state, the Atal tunnel was built and the fourth Vande Bharat train started from there.

On October 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the fourth Vande Bharat Express train from Una district in the state.

Shah is on a two-day visit to Himachal Pradesh. He will hold closed-door organisational meetings during his visit to the hill state, his office said in a statement.

Shah will spend the night in Shimla and is likely to hold a meeting with senior leaders of the BJP's state unit. On Wednesday, he will hold a rally each in Dharamshala, Nandon and Nalagarh.

Voting for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections will take place on November 12, and the counting of votes will be held on December 8. Filing of nominations will start on October 17 and continue till October 25, with withdrawal allowed till October 29.

The saffron party had released a list of 62 candidates for the upcoming polls. Thakur will contest from Seraj constituency.

