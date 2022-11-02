Home / Elections / Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election / ‘BJP restored Himachal’s special status, mitti ka haq…’: Nadda at poll campaign

Updated on Nov 02, 2022 07:53 PM IST

Nadda also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi under whose leadership, he said, the Atal Tunnel was constructed to connect Himachal with Leh, Ladakh.

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday hit out at the Congress for taking away the "special status" of Himachal Pradesh as he addressed voters of Bilaspur ahead of the Assembly election in the hill state next week.

"Congress took the status of special state from Himachal. When the BJP government was formed at the Centre, the state got back the special status," BJP national president JP Nadda was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Nadda also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi under whose leadership, he said, the Atal Tunnel was constructed to connect Himachal with Leh, Ladakh. Urging the people to vote the BJP back to power in the state, Nadda said, "’Mitti ka haq ada karna hoga’ (people of the state have to pay back their land).”

Further, hitting out at former PMs, Nadda said, "It has been 75 yrs of Independence. Who used to care about us? At that time, Prime Ministers used to come here for political tourism in summer and never cared for or worried about the state."

"Today, PM Modi stands with you whenever called," he added.

Nadda is expected to release the party's 'vision document' (manifesto) for the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls on Friday. The elections to the 68-member Assembly are scheduled for February 12.

Modi is expected to address public meetings in the hill state on Saturday and next Wednesday. He is also expected to address rallies in Mandi and Solan on Saturday, reported news agency PTI.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

