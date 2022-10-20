Home / Elections / Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election / Himachal polls: BJP replaces Chamba candidate amid stir by incumbent MLA

Himachal polls: BJP replaces Chamba candidate amid stir by incumbent MLA

Published on Oct 20, 2022 11:00 PM IST

Last week, the Election Commission said voting for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections will take place on November 12, and the counting of votes will be held on December 8.

File photo: BJP flags.
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday declared Neelam Nayyar as the party's candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Chamba in place of Indira Kapoor whose name was announced earlier for the upcoming Assembly polls in the hill state.

Nayyar is the wife of incumbent MLA Pawan Nayyar who was denied a ticket.

The saffron party had declared Kapoor as its candidate for the upcoming polls in Himachal where it is in power. However, it did not reportedly go down well with the sitting MLA, who had called a meeting with his supporters in protest against the party leadership’s decision.

According to a PTI report, quoting party sources, Kapoor was convicted in a case which had complicated the issue. Neelam Nayyar has also been active in politics, the PTI report further said.

Among key candidates, Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur will contest from the Seraj constituency, the BJP said.

The BJP had won 44 seats in the last Assembly polls held in 2017, with the Congress emerging as the runner-up with 21 seats.

(With PTI inputs)

himachal pradesh chamba
Sign out