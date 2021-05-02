Defying a four-decade long poll trend, Kerala takes Left turn

Kerala voted for the Left parties once again with chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan bucking the four-decade-old electoral trend of the state that usually votes against the incumbent government.

Winning 98 out of the 140 seats in the assembly, the CPI (M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) has made history of sorts in Kerala. The new ministry headed by Vijayan is likely to be sworn in on Tuesday, party insiders said.

For Vijayan, who led the coalition from the front, it is a personal victory and it will strengthen his position in the party, said political observers. With his acumen and deft handling of troubles that gripped the state he remained an undisputed leader of the party, they said. With the CPI (M) licking its wounds in West Bengal, left liberal forces can find solace in the fact that the only Communist government in the country has bounced back to power.

Party general secretary Sitaram Yechury lauded the people of the state for reposing faith in the government. “The country is facing twin dangers-- livelihood issues arising out of the pandemic and a threat to secular and democratic values. People of Kerala have given us immense support and we will uphold these values stronger,” he said in New Delhi.

Though the government faced many scandals and corruption charges including the sensational gold smuggling, arrest of party secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son in drug and money laundering cases and the alleged backdoor entry in government services, the CM steered the coalition with his “brand” and “trust quotient,” sweeping results show. He threw up a tough challenge when five central agencies pitched their tents in the state and questioned some of his confidants.

Vijayan remained the chief “trouble shooter” and “captain” for all. When a section of the party called him a “captain” the party defended the charge saying “people will address him with many names due to love and affection”. That was his hold over the party and administration.

“The CM has cultivated a herd mentality and branded himself as an able leader who can steer the state through all crises. The party meticulously highlighted this brand and people naturally developed an inclination towards him,” said political theorist and writer J Reghu. He said more than an ideological churning it is a personal victory for Vijayan.

In the last five years, the state faced two consecutive floods (2018 and 2019) and the outbreak of the pandemic and the CM was always there to assure that the government was with the suffering people and it worked well. During trying times the government loosened its wallet and ensured free food kits and welfare pensions on time. And its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic also jelled with voters, said senior journalist N K Raveendran adding his “crisis manager” image attracted voters immensely.

In selection of candidates, coining slogans and planning poll strategy his stamp was everywhere and he campaigned extensively in all 14 districts. Since the party was under his tight grip nobody dared to voice their dissent. The party denied seats to many seniors like Finance Minister Thomas Issac, Law Minister A K Balan and Public Works Department minister G Sudhakaran in the guise of instilling fresh blood. There were some murmurs initially but they were silenced effectively.

A close look at the voting pattern also shows minority communities (28 per cent Muslim and 17 per cent Christians) threw its weight behind the Left Front government thinking it was strong enough to counter saffron forces. Besides this, BJP-led NDA has increased its vote share in many seats ensuring the defeat of Congress candidates.

Opposition Congress said it accepts the people’s verdict with humility. “It was least expected. We will go through factors that led to our defeat and take corrective steps. We still stick to some of charges we raised against the government,” said opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala.

For the opposition Congress, which inducted many fresh faces and women candidates, it is a big setback. Though party leader Rahul Gandhi, a MP from the state, and his sister Priyanka Gandhi campaigned vigorously they failed to control the Left surge. “It seems cosmetic changes in the form of young candidates and campaign of the Gandhi family failed to help. The party will have to be restructured and the party needs enough introspection,” said G Pramod Kumar, a political analyst and former senior advisor of the United Nations Development Programme.

The BJP-led NDA also drew a blank in Kerala-- it forfeited its lone seat in the outgoing house. Metro Man E Sreedharan, who was inducted into the party a month before election, also failed to retrieve the party’s fortunes. He was defeated in Palakkad by sitting legislator Shafi Parambhil of the Congress by over 3000 votes.