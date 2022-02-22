Punjab assembly polls: In Doaba, women come out in droves, outnumber men

Women voters outnumbered men in the Doaba region in the Punjab assembly polls held on Sunday with around 70.8% women turning up to exercise their franchise against 66.74% men. As many as 13,80,247 women out of 19,66,444 registered with the Election Commission voted while 13,89,536 men out of 21,13,399 voted. There are 23 assembly constituencies in four districts of the Doaba region, including eight reserved seats.

As per the data of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Balachaur segment of SBS Nagar recorded the highest number of women voter turnout with 77.28%, where two women, Sunita Chaudhary of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and Santosh Kataria of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), were in the fray against sitting MLA and Congress candidate Darshan Lal Mangupur in the three-cornered contest.

Meanwhile, there are 11 constituencies in the region where women voted between 70% and 77%. On eight reserved constituencies of the region, Jalandhar West, Adampur, Kartarpur, Phillaur of Jalandhar district, Sham Chaurasi and Chabbewal of Hoshiarpur, Phagwara of Kapurthala and Banga of SBS Nagar, there was only Jalandhar West where women polled less than men as 66.80% women voted against 67.78% men.

In Doaba region, Sunita Chaudhary of SAD and Santosh Kataria of AAP from Balachaur, Poonam Manik of the BJP from Nawanshahr in SBS Nagar, Inderjit Kaur Mann of AAP from Nakodar, Manju Rana of AAP from Kapurthala, Former SGPC president Jagir Kaur from Bholath, Nimisha Mehta of the BJP from Garhshankar and Indu Bala from Mukerian in Hoshiarpur district, were the key contenders in the region.

In Jalandhar district, 68.10% of women voted whereas 65.91% of men cast their ballot in nine constituencies. While women cast fewer votes than men on three assembly segments of Jalandhar city -- North, Central and West -- it was higher in the rural areas. Meanwhile, 50% of the third gender cast their votes against a total of 34 votes.

Almost 70.30% of the total 2,10,779 women exercised their franchise whereas the percentage of male polling wrapped up at 65.91 in the four assembly segments of Kapurthala district. Women voter turnout was higher on all four seats, Kapurthala, Sultanpur Lodhi, Bholath and Phagwara. Meanwhile, only 29% of the third gender voted out of the total 31 votes.

In Hoshiarpur district, around 71.51% of women voted while men remained at 64.55% of the total 12,87,837 votes on seven seats. Nearly 45.23% of the third gender voted of the total 42 votes.

In Shaheed Bhagat Singh district, around 73.79% of women voted against 67.90% of men. Meanwhile, around 81.82% third gender voted of the total 22 votes.

Before the polls, various parties had announced freebies for women in their manifestos as Congress had announced to give ₹1,100 per month and eight cylinders per year free of cost, whereas SAD had promised ₹2,000 and AAP had announced to give ₹1,000 to women if voted to power.

