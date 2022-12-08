UP Bypoll Results 2022 LIVE: BJP-SP battle on high-stake Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat

UP Bypoll Results 2022 LIVE updates: The counting of votes for the bypolls in six assembly constituencies in five states and the high-stake Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh is underway. The five assembly constituencies include - Rampur and Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh, Padampur in Odisha, Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, Kurhani in Bihar and Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur and Khatauli assembly seats, there is a direct contest between the ruling BJP and the opposition Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance. The bypoll in the two seats were necessitated after SP MLA Azam Khan and BJP MLA Vikram Singh Saini were disqualified due to their conviction.

Meanwhile, a high-stake contest is being witnessed in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat - where the by-election was necessitated by the demise of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in October. Yadav had won from Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat for five terms while the BJP has never won Mainpuri parliamentary seat even during Modi wave of 2014 and in the 2019 general elections.

Dimple Yadav -Mulayam Singh Yadav’s elder daughter-in-law and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s wife - is the SP candidate in Mainpuri. The BJP has fielded Raghuraj Singh Shakya - a former confidante of Mulayam’s brother Shivpal Singh Yadav.