Cop assaulted by protesters in Kolkata as anger mounts over death of DYFI worker

A policeman was assaulted on Monday allegedly by a section of the people who gathered in front of an SFI office in Kolkata to protest against the death of a DYFI activist who was injured in police action last week, an official said.

Maidul Islam Midya was injured during a march to the state secretariat on February 11 by workers of Left parties and the Congress who clashed with the police. He died in a hospital on Monday. The policeman, who was on duty near the SFI office, was heckled and assaulted following some heated exchange of words with the protesters.

The Students Federation of India (SFI) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) are the student and youth wings respectively of the CPI(M).

Steps will be taken against the assaulters, the police officer said.

Left activists clashed with the police in central Kolkata's Esplanade area on February 11 as they tried to break barricades on their way to state secretariat Nabanna, demanding jobs and industrialisation in the state.