Mamata Banerjee banned from campaigning for 24 hours

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was on Monday barred from campaigning for 24 hours by the Election Commission of India for violating the model code of conduct and for several remarks she made during the ongoing assembly elections in the state. The poll body said Mamata Banerjee cannot campaign in any manner from 8pm on Monday till 8pm on April 13.

“Whereas, the Commission has carefully considered the matter and is of the considered view that Ms. Mamata Banerjee, who also happens to be the Chief Minister of the State, has in violation of the provisions of Model Code of Conduct as well as Section 123(3) & (3A) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and Sections 186, 189 and 505 of Indian Penal Code, 1860 made highly insinuating and provocative remarks laden with serious potential of breakdown of law & order and thereby adversely affecting the election process,” the commission said in its order.

“Now, therefore, the Commission hereby condemns such statements portent with serious law & order problems across the State(s) and sternly warns Ms. Mamata Banerjee and advises her to desist from using such statements while making public utterances during the period when Model Code of Conduct is in force. The Commission also imposes a ban of twenty four hours on Ms Mamata Banerjee from campaigning in any manner from 8.00 pm of 12.4.2021 till 8.00 pm of 13.4.2021,” the order added.

West Bengal assembly elections are being held in eight phases and four of them have been conducted so far. The next phase will be held on April 17 and the last one on April 29. Votes will be counted on May.