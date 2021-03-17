Mamata Banerjee likely to release TMC manifesto today
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to release the Trinamool Congress (TMC) manifesto on Wednesday afternoon, a senior party leader said.
Banerjee had earlier said the manifesto would be released on March 11 but that had to be postponed after she was injured while campaigning on March 10.
A TMC leader said, “It is likely to be released on Wednesday afternoon.”
Another TMC leader said that apart from promises of a few new schemes such as Duare Ration (ration at doorsteps), the manifesto is expected to speak of giving OBC status to a few key caste groups, including the Mahishyas.
The caste group is concentrated in some districts of poll-bound Bengal, including East Midnapore, from where Banerjee would be contesting the polls.
Earlier in 2011, the Mamata Banerjee-government had passed a legislation providing 17% reservation to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in government jobs.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP did well in districts dominated by the SCs and STs, such as tribal-dominated Jangalmahal belt in the western part of the state and in the districts of north Bengal.
The eight-phase elections for 294 seats of the West Bengal assembly are scheduled to be held between March 27 and April 29. Counting of votes will be held on May 2.
TMC resorting to violence realising it will lose Bengal polls: Prakash Javadekar
- Unidentified people vandalised BJP's Sindhu Kanu Samman Yatra bus in Purulia's Manbazar, earlier in the day, according to news agency ANI.
'When are you quitting politics?': Nadda's jab on Mamata over Batla House case
- JP Nadda said that Trinamool Congress' (TMC) slogan of 'Maa, Mati, Manush' is now reduced to "torture against women, killing of BJP workers and appeasement."
Mamata Banerjee sharpens attack on BJP; says Shah 'giving instructions' to EC
- She was referring to the recent evaluation by the poll regulatory body in which it rejected the allegations of conspiracy over the Nandigram attack.
