IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Didi claims BJP using EC, poll body hits back
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Didi claims BJP using EC, poll body hits back

New Delhi/Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee alleged on Tuesday that Union home minister Amit Shah was manipulating the election commission, prompting a stern response from the poll watchdog that called the politician’s charges unfortunate insinuations
READ FULL STORY
By Deeksha Bhardwaj and Tanmay Chatterjee
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:00 AM IST

New Delhi/Kolkata:

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee alleged on Tuesday that Union home minister Amit Shah was manipulating the election commission, prompting a stern response from the poll watchdog that called the politician’s charges unfortunate insinuations.

The EC’s four-page response came to a March 14 letter to chief election commissioner Sunil Arora by the chief minister to reinstate personnel suspended by the poll panel and meet all political parties. The EC letter mentioned that Banerjee repeated many of the same charges in her Bankura rally on Tuesday.

“I have highest regards for the EC but the Union home minister is interfering in it. I even suspect that he is running all of it. If this continues India will be sold,” said Banerjee at a public meeting in West Bengal’s Bankura, which goes to polls on March 27, the first of eight phases.

Hours later, the EC letter justified the suspension of Vivek Sahay, former director security, for lapses in Banerjee’s security last week when she sustained injuries in Nandigram during a public interaction. It also listed four meetings between Trinamool Congress leaders and the poll panel, with the apparent aim to refute her charges of political bias.

“Commission maintains the position that they would not like to keep on being put in the dock for being in proximity to any political entity. However, if hon’ble CM persists in creating and attempting to perpetuate this myth for reasons best known to her, it is singularly unfortunate,” read the letter, signed by deputy election commissioner in-charge of West Bengal Sudeep Jain.

The letter, seen by HT, also mentioned the location and dates of meeting with TMC leaders. “Notwithstanding the above meeting in Kolkata and Delhi, if it is stated by the CM that the commission should meet political parties, it is only an attempt to belittle the institution of the commission with repeated innuendos and averments,” the letter states

The CM and EC have been on a warpath since elections were announced earlier this month, first over the prolonged schedule, then over the transfer of key personnel and finally Banerjee’s injury. The TMC has alleged a deliberate conspiracy but the poll panel’s observers have ruled out an attack.

On Tuesday, Banerjee addressed three back-to-back rallies in Bankura and Purulia districts, sitting on a wheelchair. She said Shah was hatching conspiracies against her and party and cited Sahay’s removal as an example. “The Union home minister is sitting here (Bengal). He has no other work. He does not run the nation. He only conspires to carry out attacks,” she said.

“He (Shah) is always conspiring on how to assault someone, get someone arrested, send the income tax department to someone, send the CBI to raid someone’s home. Can this happen during elections? Even my home secretary was sent a CBI notice yesterday. This is not acceptable during elections. They think this will silence us. I want to tell the BJP that you cannot silence me. Even if nobody is left in India to protest, I will be there,” she added.

In her March 14 letter, Banerjee asked the commission to reconsider its decision to suspend the director security and alleged that it would endanger her security. She also asked the EC to listen to all political parties impartially.

In its response, the EC reiterated reports by the chief secretary and special observers about the Nandigram incident. “The overall synergy which is required to be established between directorate of security and local/district police for a visit in the countryside bound to be chief minister who is a Z+ protectee was not there,” chief secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay said in his report, according to the letter.

The letter added that the special observers noted the lack of police response when Banerjee’s convoy was slowed down or halted. The commission noted that the special observers found at least six counts of failure by Sahay, including not sticking to the approved route plan, preventing further changes in the route, inability to persuade Z+ protectee from removing seat belt opening the door and providing security to the protectee.

The letter added that the panel authorised the chief secretary to appoint a new director security, and IPS officer Gyanwant Singh was already placed in the position.

The Bharatiya Janata Party refuted Banerjee’s charges. Samik Bhattacharya, chief spokesperson of Bengal BJP said, “Banerjee and other TMC leaders are targeting Shah and Modi to divert people’s attention because they can foresee their defeat. The manner in which the TMC is attacking the ECI is an insult to a Constitutional authority. If the TMC has any complaint against the EC it should approach the right forum.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
HT Image
HT Image
india news

B’luru Metro to begin charging of power lines

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:09 AM IST
Bengaluru The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Tuesday said it will begin the charging the power lines on the Nayandahalli-Kengeri stretch as it moves closer to the June 2021 deadline for the completion of the project
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Mother of Walayar girls to contest against Vijayan

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:06 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram The mother of the two minor girls, who were found dead in Walayar in Kerala’s Palakkad district in 2017, on Tuesday announced her candidature for the upcoming assembly polls from Dharmadom constituency
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Didi claims BJP using EC, poll body hits back

By Deeksha Bhardwaj and Tanmay Chatterjee
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:00 AM IST
New Delhi/Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee alleged on Tuesday that Union home minister Amit Shah was manipulating the election commission, prompting a stern response from the poll watchdog that called the politician’s charges unfortunate insinuations
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Poll battle heats up: Disquiet in Bengal BJP ranks

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:54 PM IST
Kolkata: Top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Union home minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda, held back-to-back meetings in Kolkata amid protests by sections of the party over candidate selection for the upcoming assembly elections
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Dasgupta resigns from RS before Bengal polls

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:54 PM IST
New Delhi: Swapan Dasgupta, the Bharatiya Janata Party‘s (BJP) candidate for the Tarakeshwar assembly constituency in West Bengal, tendered his resignation to Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday, after both the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Congress raised the issue of a nominated and unaffiliated member of the Upper House contesting the assembly elections as a candidate of a party
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Guilty should be punished, says Maha govt as politics over case continues

By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:49 PM IST
Mumbai The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government on Tuesday sought to distance itself from suspended police officer Sachin Vaze, who has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the recovery of explosives from a car near billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

‘Differing views only exist in Cong’: Rahul addresses dissent in party

By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:49 PM IST
New Delhi In his first public remarks about the so-called G23 leaders who have sought sweeping changes within the Congress, the party’s leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday that such differing points of view can only survive in his party
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

After raid at Vaze’s office, NIA says he hid evidence

By Manish K Pathak & Anamika Gharat
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:48 PM IST
Mumbai: In a search conducted late Monday night at the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) office in the Mumbai Police headquarters, National Investigation Authority (NIA) officials found evidence that had not been recorded in the log but was seized in the initial days of the investigation of the explosive-laden SUV found parked outside billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s house on February 25
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

From engg aspirant to IED developer: Tihar inmate at centre of Ambani case

By Prawesh Lama
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:48 PM IST
New Delhi: Tehseen Aktar, a 30-year-old “tech-savvy” terrorist lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail who smuggled two mobile phones into prison, masked his IP address, and sent a message on Telegram claiming responsibility for placing an explosives-laden vehicle outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence last month, was once an engineering aspirant who scored only 48% in his Class 12 board exam
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

British PM to visit India in April

By Rezaul H Laskar
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:46 PM IST
New Delhi British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit India in April as part of his government’s tilt towards the Indo-Pacific under a comprehensive revamp of foreign and security policies in order to unlock new opportunities across the region
READ FULL STORY
Close
Reddy represented Chevella parliamentary constituency in Ranga Reddy district close to Hyderabad. (Twitter/@KVishReddy)
Reddy represented Chevella parliamentary constituency in Ranga Reddy district close to Hyderabad. (Twitter/@KVishReddy)
india news

Ex-Telangana MP, industrialist Konda Vishweshwar Reddy quits Cong

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:37 PM IST
Reddy sent his resignation letter to Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Parliamentary panel raises issue of cyberattacks with MHA, IT ministry

By Deeksha Bhardwaj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:31 PM IST
New Delhi: The parliamentary panel on information technology on Tuesday asked the ministry of electronics and information technology and the ministry of home affairs about the prevalence of cyber attacks in the country and the steps being taken to tackle them, people familiar with the matter said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Indian Railways will never be be privatised: Piyush Goyal

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:30 PM IST
New Delhi Union railway minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that the Indian Railways will never be privatized, even as he said that private investment in the sector should be encouraged to enhance infrastructure and passenger services
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Sunni body’s proposed nikahnama calls for right to divorce for women

By Haidar Naqvi, Kanpur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:29 PM IST
The Sunni Ulema Council, a prominent body of Sunni Muslims, has proposed a new nikahnama (marriage contract) that bars triple talaq in one sitting and provides safeguards to women, including the right to divorce
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Govt to soon give nod for indigenous stealth fighters

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:28 PM IST
NEW DELHI: The government is likely to approve India’s homegrown fifth-generation fighter programme - the advanced medium combat aircraft (AMCA) - by mid-year, with design, development and first prototypes set to cost around 15,000 crore, people familiar with the development said on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP