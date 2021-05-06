‘Need to accept people’s mandate and stop spreading Covid’: Mamata tells BJP

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and Union ministers directly for spreading coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the state. She also asked the BJP leaders to “stop provoking” the people of Bengal and accept the mandate of the people.

The chief minister also said that Union ministers travelling to the state will also have to get a negative RTPCR report and the rule will apply to special flights as well. “If ministers reach Bengal they also have to present a RT-PCR negative report even if they arrive via special flights. The rules are the same for all. Covid-19 is on the rise because BJP leaders are visiting the state almost regularly,” Mamata Banerjee was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“They should be visiting people in hospitals. Their leaders are going places and spreading Covid,” she further added.

She also said that the party is unable to accept its defeat in Bengal and alleged that they are provoking people. “BJP’s leaders are roaming around and are provoking people. The new government is not even a day old and they are sending teams, letters and their leaders. They are not ready to accept the mandate, I request them to accept the mandate of the people of Bengal,” she said.

Mamata also targeted the Prime Minister over the allocation of funds for vaccination purposes. She said that the money should be allocated for free vaccines rather than building statues and constructing a new Parliament building. “Where is the PM CARES Fund? Why are they risking the lives of young people? Why are they not allotting ₹30,000 crore for vaccination and spending that money to build a new Parliament building and erecting statues, spending ₹20,000 crores behind these projects?”

The West Bengal chief minister and the BJP have continued their war of words after the TMC won the recently concluded elections. BJP leaders have visited the state following allegations of post-poll violence in the state.