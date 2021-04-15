On maiden rally in Bengal, Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at BJP, says it is spreading hate

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday alleging that the party was spreading hatred and violence in all states, including West Bengal.

BJP national chief JP Nadda, on the same day took on the ruling TMC in Bengal and urged people to ban Mamata Banerjee politically by voting in favour of the BJP.

“The BJP is spreading hatred and violence in Bengal and in other states such as Assam and Tamil Nadu where elections were held. They have nothing else to offer,” Gandhi said while addressing a rally at Goalpokhor in north Bengal.

“They want to divide Bengal and end the brotherhood that exists among the Bengalis. They have done the same thing in Assam. If they succeed, Bengal will be on fire. Modi and Shah would not burn, people would burn,” said Gandhi.

Even though the ECI had announced the poll schedule on February 26 and the assembly elections kicked off on March 27, this is the first time that Rahul Gandhi visited Bengal to bolster the party’s campaign.

“If you hear the entire speech of Rahul, most of the time he slammed the BJP. Just one or two sentences at the fag-end were used against the TMC. This clearly shows that for the Congress, more than the TMC it is the BJP which is a threat. Also its stakes were high in Kerala and Assam more than in Bengal where it knows it would have to fight as a third front,” said Amal Mukhopadhyay, political commentator.

While Gandhi was taking on the BJP, JP Nadda, national president of BJP slammed the TMC in Bengal. Nadda urged the people of Bengal to ban TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee politically by voting in favour of the BJP.

“Recently she (Banerjee) was banned for 24 hours by the Election Commission of India. But you ban her forever politically by voting in favour of the BJP,” Nadda said while addressing a rally at Katwa in south Bengal.

The ECI had imposed a ban on the TMC chief from 8 pm on Monday to 8 pm on Tuesday for her “highly insinuating and provocative remarks” which, the poll body said, could affect the election process.

“Didi had asked members of a particular community to unite. She had asked people to gherao the central forces. A CM is saying this. See to what extent she has become jittery,” said Nadda.

“The BJP knows that it will lose and hence its top leaders including Modi and Shah are coming to Bengal almost daily. It won’t be the TMC, but the BJP that would be banned politically,” said Kunal Ghosh, TMC spokesperson.

In his speech Gandhi took a jibe at the TMC too along with the BJP saying that unlike the TMC, Congress would never form an alliance with the BJP.

“Did you ever hear that Congress had formed an alliance with the BJP? TMC did. We will die but won’t stand with the BJP. That’s why Narendra Modi had talked of Congress-free India and not TMC-free India. Ours is not just a political fight against the BJP. It’s a fight of ideology. TMC has a political fight against the BJP,” he added.

Mocking BJP’s slogan of building “Sonar Bangla”, Gandhi termed it as a “mirage” and said they “sell the same dream in every state”.

“In every state, they say similar things like Sonar Bangla. But, they only offer dividing people on the basis of religion, caste and language,” the Congress leader