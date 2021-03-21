'Where there is a scheme, there's a scam': PM Modi sharpens attack on Mamata
- PM Modi targeted Banerjee and said she has only made hollow announcements in the last 10 years.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi once against accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal of indulging in corruption by exploiting the schemes launched by central government. Addressing a rally in Bankura, PM Modi said that the game of corruption won't continue in the state and a real change is coming for development, urging the people of the state to vote for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
"Where there is a scheme, there's a scam. The game of corruption will not continue in Bengal. "Asol Parivartan" (real change) is coming for development of Bengal," the Prime Minister said.
He also targeted chief minister Mamata Banerjee and said that she has only made hollow announcements in the last 10 years. PM Modi said had she shown her true colours 10 years back, the people of Bengal would not have voted her party. "You keep saying 'Khela Hobe' while people of West Bengal have decided 'Khela Shesh Hobe' (the game will end)," PM Modi said.
"The picture of Bankura today is witness that people of Bengal have decided on May 2, 'didi jacche ashol poriborton ashche, ashol poriborton anche (Did is going, real change is coming)," he added.
The Prime Minister alleged that the more he questions Banerjee, the angrier she gets. "Now she says that she doesn't like my face. Didi, in democracy, it is the public service and not the face which is put to test," he added.
PM Modi said it is important to bring the BJP government in the state to get corruption-free systems. "To give top priority to development, BJP government is necessary for Bengal," he added.
West Bengal will see a tough battle between the rulling TMC and the BJP. The state will go to polls on March 27. Polling in the state will continue till April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
