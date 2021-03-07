PM Modi takes a dig at Mamata Banerjee, says ‘don't want anyone to get hurt, but your scooty landed in Nandigram’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made a double jibe at West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee over her ride on a two-wheeler last week to protest against rising fuel prices. His remark came in the backdrop of the chief minister trying to ride an electric scooter in Kolkata last week. While riding the two-wheeler, she lost balance and security personnel around her helped her regain it and she continued the ride.
“Glad that you didn't fall off the scooty, otherwise you would have made the state where it was manufactured your enemy,” PM Modi said during a poll rally in Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground.
Modi’s other reference was to her formal announcement two days ago that she would be contesting from the Nandigram constituency instead of her traditional seat of Bhawanipore. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Banerjee’s former aide Suvendu Adhikari, who recently parted ways from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). “We don't want anyone to get hurt. But your scooty landed in Nandigram instead of going to Bhawanipore, nothing can't be done now,” he said.
The Prime Minister also accused the Bengal government of failing to fulfil the promises of development and assured the people that if the BJP comes to power that “everything that was taken away from Bengal will be returned.” With the party’s 'Ashol Poriborton' pitch this election in the eastern state, Modi promised to bring development and gave an assurance that the state would progress.
Taking a dig at TMC’s ‘Khela Hobe’ poll pitch, the Prime Minister said, “Didi must listen to this voice that is erupting and saying - "TMC'er khela sesh" (TMC’s game is over). Development begins!”
A fierce war of words between the BJP and TMC is on in the state as it is set to witness the assembly election in eight phases starting March 27. The polls will conclude on April 29 and the results for the 294 assembly seats will be declared on May 2.
