PM Modi's Brigade rally LIVE: Police to use drone cameras to monitor security
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground in poll-bound West Bengal on Sunday. The rally is scheduled to begin at 2 pm and has been planned by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to give its campaign a boost.
This will be PM Modi's first rally in the state since the election commission announced the dates for the assembly election. However, PM Modi has visited the state multiple times in the past few months.
BJP leader and its observer for West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya, said that actor Mithun Chakraborty will also attend the rally.
According to the news agency ANI, the BJP leaders claimed that the rally is expected to be attended by at least seven lakh people. More than 1,500 CCTV cameras have been installed across the city for security purposes. Drone cameras will also be used to monitor the venue.
Assembly elections in West Bengal will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29 and the results for the polls to the 294-seat assembly will be declared on May 2.
Meanwhile, chief minister Mamata Banerjee is also set to hold a roadshow against the rising LPG price.
MAR 07, 2021 11:56 AM IST
Police to monitor security with drone cameras
The preparations are in full swing for the PM Modi rally. As per report, police will use drone cameras to monitor the situation.
PM to hold rally in Kolkata, Mithun Chakraborty will attend, says Vijayvargiya
Mamata Banerjee to hold 'padyatra' against LPG price hike today
Suvendu Adhikari to fight Didi in Nandigram
After denying tickets to legislators, TMC now faces ‘outsider’ barb on home turf
BJP fields ex-cricketer Ashoke Dinda from Moyna constituency
Will defeat Mamata in Nandigram, send her back to Kolkata: Suvendu Adhikari
Congress releases first list of 13 candidates for Bengal assembly elections
BJP names 57 candidates for 2 phases of Bengal polls. Full list here
‘He backstabbed us’: Trinamool Congress slams Dinesh Trivedi’s move to BJP
Kailash Vijayvargiya holds door-to-door campaign to invite people to Modi rally
It’s Suvendu Adhikari vs Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram
Denied ticket for polls, TMC MLA Sonali Guha says she will join BJP
Hurt by sentiments towards Hindi-speakers: Dinesh Bajaj quits TMC, may join BJP
TMC, Left candidates kick-start campaigning for Bengal Assembly election
Golden moment that I was waiting for, says Dinesh Trivedi as he joins BJP
