PM Modi's Brigade rally LIVE: Police to use drone cameras to monitor security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground in poll-bound West Bengal on Sunday. The rally is scheduled to begin at 2 pm and has been planned by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to give its campaign a boost.

This will be PM Modi's first rally in the state since the election commission announced the dates for the assembly election. However, PM Modi has visited the state multiple times in the past few months.

BJP leader and its observer for West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya, said that actor Mithun Chakraborty will also attend the rally.

According to the news agency ANI, the BJP leaders claimed that the rally is expected to be attended by at least seven lakh people. More than 1,500 CCTV cameras have been installed across the city for security purposes. Drone cameras will also be used to monitor the venue.

Assembly elections in West Bengal will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29 and the results for the polls to the 294-seat assembly will be declared on May 2.

Meanwhile, chief minister Mamata Banerjee is also set to hold a roadshow against the rising LPG price.