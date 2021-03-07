'Mithunda has rushed to Bengal because': Suvendu Adhikari at PM's Brigade rally

Trinamool Congress has become a private limited company and no one who has a spine can stay with the party, West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said on Sunday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega Brigade rally where before PM Modi's arrival Mithun Chakraborty joined the party.

"I have worked with Mithun da, we have campaigned together. Why has he now rushed to Bengal now? To save the state. Dinesh Trivedi has also said he feels suffocated. I have told you earlier that no one with a spine can stay in the party which is no more a political party, but a private limited with Mamata its CEO," the new BJP leader said welcoming Mithun Chakraborty into the party.

Slamming Mamata Banerjee for calling herself the pride of Bengal, Suvendu said, "Then who is Vidyasagar? Who is Chittaranjan? Why are they not the pride of Bengal?"

"Trinamool calls BJP a communal party and now see who is campaigning for Trinamool — Twaha Siddiqui. I have been with the party for 21 years. Darjeeling did not become Switzerland as Mamata promised. But Bengal will become Kashmir if Trinamool comes to power again. What happened to Kashmiri Pandits will happen to the Hindus of the West Bengal," Suvendu said.

"Trinamool is saying Bengal wants its daughter. First of all, Bengal doesn't consider you as its daughter. You are the aunt of illegal intruders, Rohingyas in Bengal," the Nandigram leader said.