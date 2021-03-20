Sisir Adhikari already an MP, need not join BJP, says Ghosh
- The comment came amid reports that Adhikari may join the BJP at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Kharagpur on Saturday.
Veteran Bengal politician Sisir Adhikari is already a member of Parliament (MP) so he need not join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the party’s state unit chief Dilip Ghosh said on Friday, two days after the 79-year-old leader expressed his desire to quit the Trinamool Congress (TMC).
Ghosh, however, added that if Adhikari wanted to join, the party would welcome him.
The comment came amid reports that Adhikari may join the BJP at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Kharagpur on Saturday. Adhikari is the father of heavyweight BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, a former state minister who quit the TMC in December and joined the BJP. Suvendu is one of the leading faces of the BJP’s campaign in the eastern state and is taking on chief minister Mamata Banerjee in his home turf of Nandigram.
“I don’t know whether he [Adhikari] is coming [to BJP]. If he comes, we will welcome him. He is already an MP, so he need not join. He is a veteran leader, and he has to decide what he wants to do. I didn’t have any discussion with him,” Ghosh said. The BJP’s state unit has been roiled by infighting and discontent after a number of TMC turncoats were given tickets in the upcoming state polls. Workers have vandalised party offices, blocked roads and burnt tyres in protest. More than 30 TMC leaders have switched to the BJP since 2019.
On Wednesday, Adhikari, a senior TMC MP from Kanthi in East Midnapore, said that he would will Modi’s rally and campaign for Suvendu, if his son Suvendu asks him to do so. Adhikari’s other son, Dibyendu, is also a TMC MP from Tamluk . The Adhikari family has considerable influence in East Midnapore.
The TMC dismissed the development. “This is like a mystery novel of which the end is known,” said Kunal Ghosh, TMC spokesperson.
‘Objective in Bengal polls is to defeat the BJP’: Sitaram Yechury
ED quizzes two TMC leaders over Saradha case, ex-MP summoned
TMC moves EC over ‘rigging’ fears, BJP alleges propaganda
25% candidates in Bengal polls have declared criminal cases against themselves
EC relaxes polling agent rule, says they only need to be voters in constituency
Major setback for AIMIM, party's Bengal in-charge quits ahead of assembly polls
West Bengal: BJP workers ransack party office in Malda, demand candidate change
After protests in poll-bound Bengal, both BJP and TMC replace candidates
'Speaking against PM Modi is speaking against nation': Suvendu Adhikari
- Earlier in the day, while addressing a rally in East Midnapore, Banerjee said, "Bid farewell to BJP, we don't want BJP. We don't want to see Modi's face. We don't want riots, looters, Duryodhan, Dushasana, Mir Jafar."
In Bengal polls, cut money remains an issue against TMC
TMC delegation meets Election Commission, raises concerns over 3 issues
'Bid farewell to BJP, don't want to see PM Modi's face', says Mamata Banerjee
Bengal polls: Leaders go all out, campaign on wheelchairs, bullock carts, boats
TMC leaders Mahua Moitra, Yashwant Sinha to meet EC today: All you need to know
BJP names 157 picks for Bengal elections
- The list included 19 women, seven Muslims and several actors, folk singers, scholars and footballers.