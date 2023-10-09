News / Entertainment / Adele's partner Rich Paul reveals singer's ‘very emotional’ response to his memoir

ByArya Vaishnavi
Oct 09, 2023 10:30 PM IST

Adele's partner Rich Paul opened up on her “emotional response” to his upcoming memoir “Lucky Me”

Grammy-winning singer Adele and her partner Rich Paul, the founder of Klutch Sports Group have been going strong since 2021. The sports agent has stolen the spotlight from the ‘Someone Like You’ singer lately with his upcoming memoir ‘Lucky Me: A Memoir of Changing the Odds’. Ahead of the release, Rich opened up about Adele's “very emotional” response while reading the book, which notably features a foreword by LeBron James. The memoir, which details his arduous journey and how he navigated his way to becoming one of the top sports agents is set to release on October 10.

Adele was emotional after reading Rich Paul's memoir(Instagram/ @adele/ @richpaul)
In his memoir, Rich details the difficulties he faced while growing up in a “crime-ridden” part of Cleveland, Ohio. He delves deep into the issues he faced with his mother's drug addiction. Rich also explains in the memoir how she often didn't come home and how he coped with these challenges. Reflecting on his mindset as a child, he explained that he “built up this wall” around him to “move forward” knowing that his mother is absent from his life for the most part. He said, “Like, mom is not coming home.”

Speaking about the ‘Rolling in the Deep’ singer's reaction to ‘Lucky Me’, Rich revealed that for the most part it “probably hit home” for Adele, whose father had been absent from her life for years, only to reappear once she became famous during her 20s. He said, “So yeah it was a difficult read for her,” as per People. Adele, herself has dealt with pain and loss in her life. She once opened up about her childhood struggles and losing her beloved grandfather to cancer when she was only 10 years old. The Grammy award-winning singer and LeBron's longtime manager have been in a relationship for over two years.

