Black Clover's Sword of the Wizard King fan screening on May 28th for 200 lucky fans!

Anime fans, get ready to experience an unforgettable event as the Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King anime film prepares for its special fan screening on May 28th. Only 200 lucky fans will have the chance to attend this once-in-a-lifetime event and witness the film's first screening at Shinjuku Piccadilly in Japan.

Among the six voice actors from the Black Clover franchise, Gakuto Kajiwara (Asta) and Kana Yuki (Noelle) will be featured at the upcoming event. Fans will have the chance to hear from these talented voice actors as they share their experiences and insights about the film and the franchise as a whole. With the movie's worldwide release on Netflix set for June 16th, fans will have the opportunity to see it before the rest of the world.

The Black Clover TV anime was a massive hit among fans and ran for a total of 170 episodes. The franchise follows the story of Asta and Yuno, who were both abandoned at a church on the same day. While Yuno possesses exceptional magical powers, Asta has none. However, at the age of fifteen, setting them on a path to becoming the most powerful wizards in the kingdom.

The plot of the Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King anime film revolves around a new adventure for Asta and his fellow Black Bulls as they explore the underworld in search of a magical stone. Along the way, they will encounter new enemies and powerful wizards who will stop at nothing to get their hands on the stone. With the stakes high and the odds against them, Asta and his friends must use all their skills and knowledge to succeed in their mission.

The fan screening is expected to be a major hit among Black Clover fans. The chance to see the film before its worldwide release on Netflix is a rare opportunity that fans should not miss. With limited tickets available, only 200 lucky fans will be able to attend the screening and be the envy of the rest of the Black Clover community.

With its captivating storyline, well-developed characters, and thrilling action scenes, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King anime film is sure to be an unforgettable adventure that fans of the franchise won't want to miss. So, mark your calendars for May 28th and get ready to experience an unforgettable event that you will remember for years to come!

