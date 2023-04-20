Discover the hidden gem of Spring 2023 anime season - Sacrificial Princess & the King of Beasts

The Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts anime has all the makings of a hidden gem for Spring 2023. Based on the Sacrificial Princess & the King of Beasts manga by Yu Tomofuji, this shoujo fantasy romance tells the story of Sari, a young girl raised to be a sacrificial meal for the Beast King, but who ends up taking a different path when the king chooses not to eat her.

In the first episode, viewers are treated to a refreshing take on the classic Beauty and the Beast tale. Sari's nonchalant attitude towards her fate and her witty banter with the Beast King immediately draw the audience in. The Beast King, often portrayed as a monstrous creature, is revealed to be a vulnerable and compassionate character. Together, they create a sense of belonging for each other, which is a key theme of the series.

The premiere may feel rushed at times, but it does an excellent job of establishing the characters and their dynamics. Kana Hanazawa's voice acting for Sari is impressive, and the animation is stunning, with intricate character designs and beautiful landscapes.

However, the anime's timing may work against it. With a late premiere and competition from more established shows like The Ancient Magus' Bride's new season, it may be overlooked. Additionally, last season's The Tale of Outcasts may not have left a strong impression on viewers. Nevertheless, Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts has the potential to be a hidden gem that deserves more recognition.

Overall, Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts is a promising shoujo fantasy romance anime with a unique take on a beloved tale. If the series continues to maintain its quality, it could very well become an underrated gem of Spring 2023.

