Goblin Slayer Season 2 Episode 3 - Release date, time, what to expect, and more

The epic tale of Goblin Slayer continues to unfold, gripping viewers with its intense storyline and complex characters. In the previous episode, titled "The Red-Headed Wizard Boy," viewers witnessed the Priestess excelling in her endeavours, while the Goblin Slayer, haunted by guilt, grappled with the weight of his past failures. The revelation that the Wizard Boy was, in fact, the Goblin Slayer's sister added a poignant layer to the narrative, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the next chapter. Goblin Slayer Season 2 Episode 3 is titled "Episode 3 Training ground on the outskirts of town"(Liden Films)

Goblin Slayer Season 2 Episode 3 release date and time:

Mark your calendars for Friday, October 20, 2023, when Goblin Slayer Season 2 Episode 3 is set to premiere. For fans in the United States, the episode will be available at 9:00 AM ET, 8:00 AM CT, and 6:00 AM PT. International viewers can catch the episode at different times, with 1:00 PM GMT, 10:00 PM JST, and 2:30 PM IST being the respective release times.

What to expect from Goblin Slayer Season 2 Episode 3?

In Episode 3, titled "The Training Grounds on the Outskirts of Town," fans can anticipate new challenges and aspirations for the characters. Priestess is on the cusp of a promotion, which could elevate her from 9th to 8th rank if she successfully trains new adventurers. Her excitement for her second year as an adventurer is palpable.

On the other hand, the High Elf is at a crossroads, receiving a letter from the noble fencer. This letter presents her with opportunities to support aspiring adventurers, making her contemplate her future as an adventurer. These new developments are set to add depth to the storyline and the characters, making Goblin Slayer Season 2 a thrilling and emotionally charged continuation of the series.

Where can you watch Goblin Slayer Season 2 Episode 3?

Goblin Slayer Season 2 is airing in Japan on AT-X, Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS11. For viewers outside Asian territories, Crunchyroll is the platform to stream the series. Goblin Slayer is currently available in Japanese with subtitles, and dubbed versions may arrive later.

As the Goblin Slayer saga unfolds, Episode 3 promises an exhilarating blend of action, emotion, and character growth. As the characters brace themselves for a new training outing, the weight of past events and the desire to protect loom large. Goblin Slayer Season 2 Episode 3 promises to be another thrilling instalment in this epic saga.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!