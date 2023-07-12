Gojo vs. Sukuna: Epic battle reaches unimaginable heights in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 229!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 229 thrusts readers back into the fierce clash between Gojo and Sukuna, as their battle escalates to unimaginable heights. The latest chapter showcases the power struggle between the two sorcerers, highlighting their awe-inspiring domain expansions. With both combatants capable of rejuvenating their burnt-out Cursed Techniques, the stakes have never been higher. Jujutsu Kaisen (Image Credit- MAPPA)

After enduring Sukuna's Malevolent Shrine in their previous encounter, Gojo miraculously lands a decisive blow, shattering Sukuna's domain. However, Chapter 229 unveils a crucial revelation—Gojo's Unlimited Void possesses an unprecedented advantage, granting him an indisputable upper hand. Despite Sukuna's valiant attempts to dismantle Gojo's domain from the outside, fate deals a surprising twist as both domains crumble simultaneously.

The question on everyone's mind: Will Gojo finally vanquish Sukuna once and for all? As the battle rages on, Gojo's relentless assault pushes Sukuna to his limits, preventing him from sustaining his Shrine for extended periods. In a pivotal moment, both sorcerers restore their Cursed Techniques through the enigmatic Reversed Cursed Technique (RCT). However, due to Gojo's earlier relentless onslaught, Sukuna must employ RCT to heal himself before replenishing his CT, resulting in a brief time gap between their domain resurrections.

Seizing this opportune moment, Gojo obliterates Sukuna's domain within a mere three minutes, overpowering his adversary. Amidst Sukuna's disoriented state, Gojo fearlessly pierces through his chest. Yet, Gojo's intentions extend far beyond this triumph; driven by his desire for revenge against Sukuna for his heinous actions towards Itadori at the Juvenile Center, Gojo plans to inflict even more damage.

However, just as Gojo prepares to deliver the final blow, an unforeseen twist unfolds—the arrival of Mahoraga. The unexpected entrance catches Gojo off guard, as he had anticipated Sukuna summoning the formidable shikigami. Unfazed, Gojo employs his Red technique in an attempt to subdue Mahoraga. To his astonishment, Mahoraga shatters Gojo's domain from within, mirroring Sukuna's earlier encounter with Yorozu.

The subsequent events remain shrouded in speculation. Both Gojo and Sukuna must replenish their burnt-out Cursed Techniques. Yet, Gojo faces the daunting task of confronting both Sukuna and Mahoraga simultaneously. Notably, Mahoraga's dharmachakra has successfully adapted to Gojo's CT and domain in both the prior and current chapters, posing an immense obstacle.

To overcome this grave predicament, Gojo must devise an innovative technique to defeat Mahoraga. However, time may not be on his side, as both Sukuna and Mahoraga are likely to impede his efforts to replenish his cursed technique seamlessly.

The outcome of this breathtaking clash, as well as the resolution of the Fraudkuna allegations, hangs precariously in the balance. Devoted Jujutsu Kaisen fans anxiously await the next chapter, yearning to witness the unfolding of this enthralling tale and discover how Gojo will confront the dual threat posed by Sukuna and Mahoraga.