Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 premiere: Fans can't stop gushing over their favourite trio Gojo, Geto, and Shoko!

Jujutsu Kaisen has returned! Its second season was the most highly-anticipated anime of the Summer 2023 season. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 1, titled ‘Hidden Inventory’, premiered yesterday, July 6. Satoru Gojo, Geto Suguru, and Shoko Ieri are back with the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen!(Twitter/animejujutsu)

The episode began with Geto Suguru reflecting on his work from his younger years. He recalls his life was an endless cycle of exorcising and absorbing curses. His dissatisfaction seeps through when he mentions that curses taste like “a rag used to clean vomit”.

Geto’s reflection is followed by a woman introducing a mission assigned to Utahime and Mei-Mei.

While scouring the area, Utahime and Mei realise that they are trapped inside the cursed spirit’s barrier. Utahime then conjures a plan for them to escape the barrier. The two women execute the plan successfully–but not before the lead trio shows up.

Gojo Satoru, Geto Suguru, and Ieri Shoko form the beloved trio of Jujutsu Kaisen Gojo’s Past arc. The three show up just as Utahime and Mei manage to escape. Geto proceeds to defeat the curse while Gojo decides to tease Utahime instead.

The trio then return to Tokyo Jujutsu High where fans are awarded with some endearing scenes of the three youngsters. They lounge on the basketball court while Satoru and Geto get into a heated discussion about their conflicting ideologies.

Shoko sneaks away when she notices the intensity rising. Satoru expresses his opinion on setting to veil to protect the “weak” non-jujutsu sorcerers. Geto counters that jujutsu sorcerers exist to protect the weak and the veil helps maintain their peace of mind. Before the two get into a physical altercation, Masamichi interrupts them with a new mission.

Master Tengen has personally requested for Satoru and Geto to safely escort the Star Plasma Vessel, Riko Amanai, to Master Tengen. The episode explains Master Tengen’s cursed abilities along with the importance of the Star Plasma Vessel and the need to protect her. Satoru and Geto then leave for the mission.

The first episode of the new season ends with the introduction of Toji Fushiguro, a former member of the Zenin family who has been recruited to assassinate the Star Plasma Vessel

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 1 was highly enjoyed by the anime community. The fans loved watching Satoru, Geto, and Shoko in their school days. Their adorable interactions were fun and induced plenty of laughter.

The animation of the episode has been a point of discussion amongst the audience. It is considerably simpler and even messier than that of the first season. But that adds to the charm of the story. It highlights the youth of the characters as teenage students in the summer.

It was particularly exciting to see Gojo Satoru, the strongest sorcerer, as a gangly, uncoordinated teen in contrast to his older, composed self in the first season. The simpler designs depict the mental state of characters who are still growing into adults and learning to process the world.

The first episode set a promising tone for the upcoming season and fans are excited to see the story progress!

