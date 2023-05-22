Fans go crazy as latest Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 trailer serves Toji Fushiguro on a hot plate

Get ready, Jujutsu Kaisen fans, because Season 2 is just around the corner, and it's bringing with it the highly anticipated debut of Toji Fushiguro. The anime has released its newest trailer, serving multiple looks at Toji and leaving fans buzzing with excitement. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is almost here, and Toji Fushiguro's debut has fans buzzing! The latest trailer gives us thrilling glimpses of the character, building anticipation for the upcoming season.(MAPPA)

Set to premiere later this summer as part of the anime schedule for Summer 2023, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will dive into the Gojo's Past saga, which delves into the untold story of Satoru Gojo and his fellow sorcerers. This arc will take us back in time, answering lingering questions and introducing key characters that will shape the past and future of Jujutsu Kaisen.

The Gojo's Past saga covers the Hidden Inventory and Premature Death arcs from the original manga by Gege Akutami. In this storyline, Satoru Gojo, Suguru Geto, and Shoko Ieiri embark on a mission to protect a vital new addition to the series, Riko Amanai. However, the introduction of Toji, adds an intense twist to Gojo's Past arc. Toji's relentless pursuit of Riko sets the stage for a captivating narrative that leaves a lasting impact on the world of Jujutsu Kaisen.

The newest trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 offers an exciting glimpse into Toji's character and abilities. Fans couldn't contain their enthusiasm, taking to social media to express their reactions. One Twitter user, praised the trailer, stating, "They made it better lol. That expression & that pose is so Toji." The attention to detail in Toji's portrayal has garnered much appreciation from the fanbase.

Toji Fushiguro, voiced by Takehito Koyasu (known for his roles as Kuzan in One Piece and Dio Brando in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure), is not just a fighter with exceptional skills; he brings a unique style and unpredictability to the series. As seen in the trailer, Toji effortlessly wields various weapons, showcasing his mastery and making him a formidable opponent unlike any encountered thus far in Jujutsu Kaisen.

But Toji's involvement doesn't end with the Gojo's Past saga. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will also tackle the Shibuya Incident arc, where Toji surprisingly plays a significant role amidst the chaos. Fans can't wait to see how this compelling character weaves into the upcoming storyline.

Mark your calendars because Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is set to premiere on July 6th in Japan. As the release date draws nearer, anticipation continues to build, and fans eagerly await the action, drama, and surprises that await them in this highly anticipated season. Prepare yourselves for an unforgettable journey into the world of Jujutsu Kaisen, where new revelations and intense battles await at every turn.