New poster for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 features Gojo Satoru and Geto Suguru

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will premiere on July 6, 2023. The anime is a part of the Summer 2023 anime season and will air for two cours. The new season will cover both Gojo’s Past Arc and the Shibuya Incident Arc. A new poster for the anime highlights Gojo's friendship with Geto. Jujutsu Kaisen manga leaves fans on edge with a gripping storyline. Chapter 221 cliffhanger amps up anticipation for Sukuna vs. Gojo showdown. Delay of Chapter 222 heightens excitement.(Gege Akutami)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 aired in October 2020. With its stunning visuals and gripping storyline, the anime soon became a worldwide blockbuster. The prequel movie, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, was released in December 2021 and was equally popular. The story is based on Gege Akutami’s original manga series, which was first featured in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2018.

The Gojo's Past Arc consists of the Hidden Inventory and Premature Death Arcs. Gojo Satoru is considered the strongest in the world. The story features him with his classmates Geto Suguru and Shoko Ieri as students at Tokyo Jujutsu High School. It covers the events occurring before Jujutsu Kaisen 0. The movie hinted at the bond shared by Gojo and Geto before an unknown rift drove them apart. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will reveal what went down between the two sorcerers.

Along with Gojo's Past Arc, the season will include the Shibuya Arc. Shibuya Arc covers the events that take place after the end of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1. The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen will air on Crunchyroll. The first season and movie are already on the platform.

The trailer for the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen was out earlier this year. It was widely praised for the animation of the iconic character, Fushiguro Toji, and a glimpse of his anticipated fight with Gojo Satoru.

Jujutsu Kaisen is the story of a young ordinary boy, Yuji Itadori, with extraordinary physical abilities. One day, he chances upon Sukuna's finger, a cursed object. Ryomen Sukuna was once the strongest Jujutsu sorcerer, widely known as the “King of Curses”. Itadori sees a classmate being attacked by a curse and swallows the finger in hopes of gaining enough power to save the classmate.

Since then, he and Sukuna share one body. Itadori joins Tokyo Jujutsu High School to learn how to exorcise curses. He forms a trio with his two other classmate, Fushiguro Megumi and Kugisaki Nobara. The three train together to eventually defeat Ryoumen Sukuna.

The anime is based on the manga Jujutsu Kaisen which was written and illustrated by mangaka Gege Akutami. The manga is ongoing and updates weekly on Sunday.