Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 premieres on July 6 - Here's what fans can expect

As the highly anticipated Jujutsu Kaisen season two approaches, fans are eagerly anticipating the new developments for Yuji, Megumi, and the rest of the Jujutsu High gang. The release date for the new season has been confirmed for July 6, 2023, and it will be released in two cours. Each cours will focus on different arcs from the manga, promising to deliver some exciting new storylines and characters. As the highly anticipated Jujutsu Kaisen season two approaches, fans are eagerly anticipating the new developments for Yuji, Megumi, and the rest of the Jujutsu High gang. (MAPPA)

Delving deeper into the series' most intriguing character: Gojo Satoru's backstory to be revealed in JJK Season 2

The first arc of season two will delve into the fan-favourite character Gojo Satoru's past, giving fans a glimpse into his motivations and backstory. The flashback arc will pick up chronologically from where the first season left off, providing some much-needed context to Gojo's character. (Also Read: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 release date revealed! Exciting trailer takes fans back to Gojo Satoru's school days)

Brace yourselves for the Shibuya Incident arc, where a mole threatens Jujutsu High from within

After the flashback arc, fans will be returning to Jujutsu High for the Shibuya Incident arc. This arc promises to be intense, with major character developments and the revelation of a mole hiding out in the school. Fans are eagerly waiting to find out who has been betraying Jujutsu High from within.

Meet the new characters coming to Jujutsu Kaisen in season 2: Riko Amanai and Toji Fushiguro

The upcoming season will also introduce a few key characters from Gojo and Geto's past, including Riko Amanai and Toji Fushiguro. The latter will be a significant addition to the series as he is revealed to be Megumi's father, adding an extra layer of complexity to the character's already complicated family history. (Also Read: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will feature numerous ‘Anime-only’ scenes)

Yuta Okkotsu: The possible appearance in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 and voice behind the role

The potential appearance of Yuta Okkotsu, the main character from the recent prequel movie, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, has also excited fans. Yuta's appearance in the main show seems highly suggested by the manga, and a post-credits scene in the movie almost confirms it. English voice actor Kayleigh McKee, who plays Yuta in the English dub of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, has expressed her enthusiasm at reprising the role in the main series. She is excited to explore Yuta's character further and see how he evolves after the events of the prequel movie.

Overall, Jujutsu Kaisen season two promises to be another thrilling and action-packed instalment in the series. Fans of the show will undoubtedly be eagerly awaiting its release and are excited to see what's in store for their favourite cursed fighters.