Jujutsu Kaisen game announced! Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash officially announced at Anime Expo 2023

Bandai Namco Entertainment is producing a 2-on-2 fighting game based on Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen manga. The game will be titled Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash. The announcement was made at Anime Expo on Saturday. Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash(MAPPA)

The game will be released on PC via Steam, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. However, a release date has not been announced yet. Byking Inc. is developing the game. MAPPA has produced the game's key visual.

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash will allow fans to play through and relive the original story of Jujutsu Kaisen. Join Yuji Itadori and the cast full of unforgettable characters to defend humanity against Curses in modern-day Japan.

The visuals of the games were inspired by the series' distinct aesthetics to honour and remain faithful to the original work. The game will offer a selection of more than fifteen favourite fighters to choose from. Along with this, it boasts intense action and explosive animations.

Players will be able to select their own 2v2 teams, each capable of executing a wide array of powerful tag-team attacks and combos. Different character combinations will result in unique synergies and power dynamics. As the game progresses and players complete battles, their fighter's power levels will increase and they will be able to unlock stronger attacks.

Jujutsu Kaisen is the story of Itadori Yuji, an ordinary boy with extraordinary physical abilities. One day he chances upon a cursed object–Ryomen Sukuna’s finger. Sukuna, “King of Curses”, was once the most powerful Jujutsu sorcerer in existence. When Itadori sees a classmate getting attacked by a curse, he swallows the finger, hoping to gain enough power to save the student. Since then, Sukuna and Itadori share one body. Itadori joins Tokyo Jujutsu High School to learn how to exorcise curses and eventually defeat Sukuna.

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga is written and illustrated by Gege Akutami. An anime based on the manga is being produced by MAPPA. The first season of the anime premiered in October 2020. A movie, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, was released in Japan in December 2021. The highly anticipated second season of the anime will premiere on July 6, 2023.

