Jujutsu Kaisen teases exciting live-action project

Get ready for the highly-anticipated return of Jujutsu Kaisen! After a long wait, season two is on its way, and to add to the excitement, a special live-action project has been announced. Jujutsu Kaisen manga leaves fans on edge with a gripping storyline. Chapter 221 cliffhanger amps up anticipation for Sukuna vs. Gojo showdown. Delay of Chapter 222 heightens excitement.(Gege Akutami)

Jujutsu Kaisen took to Twitter to reveal that they are working on a live-action TV commercial to celebrate the release of Jujutsu Kaisen volume 23 and the manga's remarkable sales milestone.

With over 80 million copies sold worldwide, Gege Akutami’s creation has become a major hit, surpassing popular series like Fairy Tail, Tokyo Revengers, and Berserk.

Since its serialization in March 2018 in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, the JK manga has captivated readers with its compelling story. With a staggering total of 226 chapters and counting, the series has garnered a dedicated fan base that remains unwavering in their support.

The manga's popularity has soared, and its circulation has reached impressive heights, competing esteemed titles like Hunter x Hunter, My Hero Academia, Vagabond, Fullmetal Alchemist, and more.

Yuji Itadori saga continues to enthrall readers with its thrilling narrative and has solidified its place among the most beloved manga series of our time.

This live-action promo marks a significant first for Jujutsu Kaisen, as it delves into the world of live-action for the first time.

While the details of the promo are still under wraps, fans are excited about the possibility of seeing their favorite characters, such as Megumi and Nobara, brought to life.

If you haven't caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen yet, there's no need to worry. You can stream the entire first season on Crunchyroll. Season two is set to make its highly-anticipated return on July 5th, and fans can't wait to see what thrilling adventures await Yuji Itadori and the Occult Club.

The official synopsis of Jujutsu Kaisen sets the stage for the series: "Yuji Itadori, an exceptionally athletic high school student, finds himself drawn into the world of the occult when his fellow club members are attacked. As he teams up with the enigmatic Megumi Fushiguro in search of a powerful cursed object, they uncover the dark and dangerous secrets of their world."