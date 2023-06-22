Top 10 must-watch anime series of Summer 2023

Missing spring season anime already? Don't fret, summer anime season has a lot of great titles in store for you. Get ready for an incredible lineup of anime series coming this summer! The highly anticipated Summer 2023 anime season is set to surpass the previous spring season with a mix of sequels and new adaptations that will leave fans craving for more. Here are the top shows of the Summer 2023 anime season: Get ready for an epic summer of anime! From Jujutsu Kaisen and Bleach to Mushoku Tensei and Rent-a-Girlfriend, this season is packed with excitement! (MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen - Season 2

First up is Jujutsu Kaisen - Season 2, premiering on July 6. Fans are eager to see the new director, Shouta Goshozono, take the reins and adapt the thrilling 'Hidden Inventory' and 'Shibuya Incident' arcs. Brace yourself for new characters and exciting developments in this beloved series.

Mushoku Tensei - Season 2

Next is the highly anticipated Mushoku Tensei - Season 2 on July 3. This Isekai anime left fans craving more after its successful first season. Studio Bind will continue the story of Rudeus Greyrat's reincarnation and his journey in a world of magic and swords.

Bleach TYBW Arc - The Separation

For fans of Bleach, the excitement is building with the second part of the Bleach TYBW Arc - The Separation coming on July 8. Studio Pierrot promises to deliver a satisfying conclusion to this beloved series after the eight-year hiatus.

Bungou Stray Dogs - Season 5

Bungou Stray Dogs - Season 5 is set to premiere on July 12, leaving fans on the edge of their seats after the cliffhanger ending of the previous season. Studio Bones will once again captivate audiences with this suspenseful and tragic detective story.

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces

Fans of the romance genre can rejoice with Horimiya: The Missing Pieces premiering on July 1. This new adaptation by Studio Cloverworks will cover the parts of the manga left out in the previous adaptation, including popular side stories that fans have been eager to see.

Masamune-kun's Revenge - Season 2

Masamune-kun's Revenge - Season 2 is finally making its grand entrance on July 3, after facing delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans can't wait to see if Masamune will succeed in his plan to win Aki's heart and enact his revenge.

Rent-a-Girlfriend - Season 3

Rent-a-Girlfriend - Season 3 will continue the romantic saga on July 8, with TMS Entertainment bringing back the popular series. Follow Kazuya Kinoshita's journey to find love and keep his promise to his hospitalized grandmother.

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses is a charming romance anime premiering on July 4. Studio GoHands will captivate viewers with the endearing story of Kaede Komura, who falls for Mei, a classmate with beautiful eyes but a tendency to forget her glasses.

My Happy Marriage

My Happy Marriage, adapted from a novel, is set to premiere on July 5. Studio Kinema Citrus brings us a story of a noblewoman married to a heartless soldier, and the development of their relationship will surely captivate drama anime fans.

Zom 100: Bucket List of The Dead

Lastly, Zom 100: Bucket List of The Dead offers a unique take on the zombie genre. Premiering on July 9, this series follows a salaryman named Akira Tendou, who finds unexpected purpose in a world overrun by zombies.

With this exciting lineup of anime series, Summer 2023 is shaping up to be a season of unforgettable stories and thrilling adventures. Prepare to be immersed in captivating worlds and join your favorite characters on their journeys of self-discovery, romance, and survival. Don't miss out on these must-watch shows that will keep you on the edge of your seat all summer long!