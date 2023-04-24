Jaw-dropping recap - Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 3 delivers epic battles and shocking twists!

Demon Slayer season three episode three titled, "A sword over 300-year-old" continues right where it left off in episode two. Tanjiro and Kotetsu stumble upon an ancient sword, the Yoriichi Type Zero, with its hilt protruding from a crevice. They attempt to ascertain the age of the blade and are interrupted by Hotaru Haganezuka, who collapses. Kozo Kanamori approaches and explains Hotaru’s situation.

Demon Slayer season three episode three titled, "A sword over 300-year-old" continues right where it left off in episode two. (Ufotable)

The next day, Tanjiro meets with Genya Shinazugawa to talk about Hotaru’s sword training. Gyokko and Hantengu, two Upper Moons, make an appearance at the close of the episode. Hantengu enters the area pretending to be a demon. As Tanjiro and Muichiro rush to attack, the demon waves his fan while ferociously blasting the Mist Hashira off the building. Tanjiro and Nezuko hold to the wreckage.

Karaku, the demon holding the fan, asks Sekido whether he’s having fun. Sekido responds negatively, emitting lightning-like attacks with his staff that gradually lead Tanjiro to lose consciousness. In the third episode of season three of Demon Slayer, Genya Shinazugawa shoots Sekido on the rooftop before he has a chance to react.

Tanjiro aggressively tries to examine his enemies and pinpoint their weaknesses, but a bird-like demon by the name of Urogi lifts him into the air with his foot. Tanjiro tries to answer with the Hinokami Kagura, but he is unable to dodge Urogi’s cry and is violently struck with the assault as he falls, effectively amputating his leg.

Tanjiro was lifted into the air by a bird-like demon Urogi with his foot. (Ufotable)

Muichiro hears Kotetsu’s cries and thinks back to Tanjiro’s words on how helping others will be to his benefit. He commands the youngster to escape so that he won’t get in the way after liberating Kotetsu by chopping the fish demon’s arm.

Muichiro's character development - Muichiro hears Kotetsu’s cries and thinks back to Tanjiro’s words on how helping others will be to his benefit. (Ufotable)

Demon Slayer season three episode three features the main characters of the Swordsmith Village arc. It will be interesting to see how Genya and Muichiro have changed as a result of speaking with Tanjiro. The episode’s climax was action-packed and intense, leaving fans eager to see how the story unfolds in future episodes.

Demon Slayer season three episode three was a thrilling continuation of the Swordsmith Village arc. The stakes have been raised, and the characters face new challenges as they fight against powerful demons. With stunning animation and a gripping plot, the episode did not disappoint fans of the series.