MAPPA faces heavy workload with Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 and more in production

Studio MAPPA, known for its work on hit anime series like Attack on Titan and Chainsaw Man, is facing a hectic schedule with multiple projects on their plate. With the highly anticipated Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 on the horizon, even the series creator, Gege Akutami, expressed his worries about the workload the animation studio is shouldering.

In a recent author's comment, Akutami praised the stunning animation cuts showcased in the second trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 but couldn't help but voice his concern for the studio. "All of the animation cuts for the 2nd trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen season two were too good. I'm concerned about the [animation] studio," shared Akutami.

Studio MAPPA's plate is overflowing with projects, including the highly anticipated Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. However, their workload extends beyond that. They are currently putting the finishing touches on the final episode of Attack on Titan, scheduled for release this fall.

The fate of Chainsaw Man, which wrapped up its first season recently, hangs in the balance. Moreover, MAPPA is juggling multiple other endeavors, such as Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku. Given the studio's jam-packed schedule, it's no surprise that both Akutami and fans are apprehensive about the workload they bear.

The anime industry is notorious for its demanding work conditions, and MAPPA, despite its stellar reputation, is not exempt from these challenges. With their dedication to delivering exceptional quality, the studio is busier than ever. As Jujutsu Kaisen's new season debuts in July, fans are encouraged to show their support and appreciation for the hardworking team behind the scenes.

For those who are not up to date with Jujutsu Kaisen, the series can be easily accessed for streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu. The official synopsis sets the stage for the captivating world of the show: "In a world where cursed spirits feed on unsuspecting humans, fragments of the legendary and feared demon Ryomen Sukuna have been lost and scattered about. Should any demon consume Sukuna's body parts, the power they gain could destroy the world as we know it. Fortunately, there exists a mysterious school of jujutsu sorcerers who exist to protect the precarious existence of the living from the supernatural!"

As fans eagerly await the arrival of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, it's crucial to acknowledge the dedication and hard work of the talented individuals at Studio MAPPA. Their passion for bringing these stories to life deserves recognition and support from viewers worldwide.

