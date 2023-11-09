Netflix teases CG animated movie 'Ultraman Rising' during Geeked Week 2023!

Ultraman is back and bigger than ever, making a dazzling return to Netflix in the form of a brand new CG animated movie. The excitement is palpable as Netflix recently unveiled a tantalizing teaser image for "Ultraman Rising," sending fans into a frenzy. This latest addition to the Ultraman saga is a monumental collaboration between Tsuburaya Productions and the legendary Industrial Light and Magic, promising to take the classic hero to new heights. Ultraman Rising: Netflix teases dazzling new CG animated movie.(Netflix)

Ultraman has undergone a renaissance in recent years, with multiple projects breathing fresh life into the beloved Tokusatsu icon and propelling him into the mainstream. "Ultraman Rising" has been simmering in the background since its initial announcement in 2021. But fans have been eagerly waiting for a glimpse of what's in store, and Netflix has delivered by revealing this exclusive teaser image during the exhilarating celebration of Geeked Week 2023.

However, one thing to keep in mind is that the movie's release date is still shrouded in mystery as of now. But fear not, this just means there's plenty of time to let the excitement build as we await its arrival.

Directed by Shannon Tindle, co-directed by John Aoshima, and written by Tindle and Marc Haimes, "Ultraman Rising" promises a fresh take on the iconic hero. In this thrilling new adventure, baseball superstar Ken Sato returns to his homeland, Japan, to don the mantle of the Earth-defending superhero, Ultraman. But the twists don't end there. Ken faces an unexpected challenge when he's entrusted with raising the offspring of his arch-nemesis, a newborn Kaiju. Struggling to balance his duties as a team player and a new father, Ken embarks on a journey of self-discovery as he grapples with his ego, reconciles with his estranged father, and battles the conniving Kaiju Defense Force.

This intriguing storyline teases a tale of redemption and personal growth, offering fans a deeper understanding of what it means to be Ultraman. With the high-caliber talent and expertise behind "Ultraman Rising," the stage is set for an extraordinary cinematic experience.

As the anticipation continues to build, fans can savor this first look at the upcoming movie, promising a dynamic and emotional exploration of a hero's journey. Stay tuned for more updates on "Ultraman Rising" as Geeked Week 2023 unfolds and unveils even more exciting projects in the works. Ultraman fans, get ready to be thrilled like never before!

