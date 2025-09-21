AR Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal, Sona Mohapatra, Armaan Malik lead heartfelt tributes to Zubeen Garg: ‘A legend gone too soon’

The sudden and tragic passing of legendary singer Zubeen Garg has left the Indian music fraternity and millions of fans reeling with grief. As the news of his untimely death continues to echo across the country, music legends and contemporaries, including AR Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal, Sona Mohapatra, and Armaan Malik, have come forward to honour the man whose voice defined an era. Zubeen Garg's sudden passing leaves fans and music legends grieving, with tributes pouring in from AR Rahman and Shreya Ghoshal.

Rahman, Shreya took to social media to express their tribute

Grammy and Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman shared a heartfelt message on social media: “Along with all your fans, family and friends, we will miss you deeply, Zubeen. Rest in peace.”

Singer Shreya Ghoshal, who had the opportunity to collaborate with Zubeen on several Assamese songs, wrote, “Truly devastated with the news, Zubeen Garg! An iconic artist of our country, the mega star and a beautiful human being. I have always been a fan of his artistry, his voice. Had the greatest fortune of working with him on a few iconic Assamese songs. Rest in peace, Zubeen dada.”

Joining the chorus of tributes, singer Sona Mohapatra remembered their recent musical collaboration during Durga Puja. She wrote, “Farewell, Zubeen Garg. Honoured to have shared this Durga Puja duet created by @BickramGhosh with you. Your voice will live on forever. ”

Singer Armaan Malik also posted a moving musical tribute, performing Mayabini Ratir Bukut, one of Zubeen’s most cherished Assamese classics. He wrote, “Can’t believe he is no more, and it breaks my heart that I never got the chance to truly know him — a wish that will forever remain unfulfilled… Rest in peace Zubeen da… a legend gone too soon. Your beautiful voice will echo in our hearts forever.”

About Zubeen's death

Zubeen Garg tragically passed away on Friday in Singapore during a scuba diving session. He had been in the city to perform at the North East India Festival, scheduled for September 20. After diving from a yacht, he reportedly suffered breathlessness and a seizure. Despite immediate CPR and urgent medical attention at Singapore General Hospital, he could not be revived.

A post-mortem was conducted in Singapore on Saturday, after which his mortal remains were flown to Guwahati, where thousands awaited to honour their beloved icon.

A sea of humanity lined the roads of Guwahati as Zubeen’s final journey began. From the airport to the city, crowds gathered in the thousands, on foot, on bikes, and from balconies, to pay tribute with tears, songs, and flowers.

His mortal remains have been placed at Sarusajai Stadium for public viewing from 9 am to 7 pm, with extensive arrangements made by the Assam government to manage the massive turnout. In a touching gesture, fans performed his songs outside the venue, honouring his wish to be remembered through music.