A sea of fans bid final farewell to Zubeen Garg as Assam's beloved son goes home one last time. Watch

An ocean of people flooded the streets of Guwahati as Zubeen Garg, the musical maestro and cultural icon of Assam, returned home for the final time. From Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport to the heart of the city, a river of grief, love, and remembrance surged forward, united in one purpose: to bid farewell to their beloved son. Guwahati mourns the loss of Zubeen Garg, a musical icon, as thousands gather for his final journey. From children to elders, the city unites in grief, reflecting on his legacy as a cultural bridge. He tragically passed away in a scuba diving accident in Singapore.

From young schoolchildren clutching flowers, to elders with tear-filled eyes, the city stood still as the maestro’s final journey unfolded. People lined rooftops, hung out of windows, and gathered at every turn, chanting his name and singing the very songs that had once brought joy, comfort, and pride to their lives.

Assam CM shares pictures of crowd

Assam chief minister Himant Biswa Sarma took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account and shared pictures of thousands of people swarming the roads as the singer was being taken.

Himant also wrote, "A sea of humanity, united in according a farewell to their favourite son. He lived like a king, he is being sent to the heavens like one."

"Yes, he really lived like a king. He had the courage to accept the reality of death too," said one grieving fan. "He will live forever in the hearts of 3.5 crore people of Assam. It’s time we honour him with a museum or a samadhi sthal in Guwahati," wrote a fan.

Known as the jewel of Assam, Zubeen was more than just a singer — he was a cultural bridge who united communities and generations through his music and message. "The jewel of Assam, the heartthrob of millions, the cultural ambassador who bridged communities and generations, is no more," read a fan’s tribute.

"The melodies that once filled our homes, hearts, and celebrations are now memories etched forever. His laughter, his music, and his legacy remain eternal, a light that will guide and inspire generations to come. Om Shanti" a fan wrote.

About Zubeen

Zubeen Garg tragically lost his life in a scuba diving accident in Singapore on 19 September. He had travelled to the city to attend the North East India Festival, where he was scheduled to perform on September 20.

A prolific and beloved artist, Zubeen left an indelible mark across multiple languages, delivering iconic songs in Assamese, Hindi, and Bengali. Among his most memorable contributions was the chart-topping hit Ya Ali from the Emraan Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut-starrer Gangster, which cemented his place in the hearts of music lovers across the country.