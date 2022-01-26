Bigg Boss 15: Why Karan Kundrra is the best bet to win the grand prize this season

Bigg Boss season 15's grand finale is almost here and fans are already speculating on who could take home winner's trophy this year. After a longer-than-usual and drama-filled season, the seven contenders are ready to stake their claim this weekend. One of Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rakhi Sawant, Nishant Bhat, Rashami Desai, or Pratik Sehajpal will emerge as the winner.

And while all of them have some claim to be the Bigg Boss 15 trophy, it's Karan Kundrra who may have the strongest claim of all. Let's take a look at the factors that may help Karan in winning Bigg Boss 15.

Strong player

Right since the beginning of the season, Karan has been one of the strongest performers in the tasks. He is also adept at strategising during tasks. In one of the initial tasks, it was his strategy of splitting the 'gharwasis' and steal map pieces, which worked.

Karan Kundrra has made sure his bonds in the house haven't affected his game.

Unbiased in the game

Karan forged some strong bonds in the house, most notably with Tejasswi Prakash, with whom he got into a relationship in the Bigg Boss house. He was also good friends with Umar Riaz and Rajiv Adatia. But he did not get these bonds come in the way of his performance ever. Even when he had to go up against Umar or Tejasswi, he gave his best.

Complete entertainer

Karan is an actor and anchor. He knows how to hold the crowd and he has used this charm and skill perfectly in the Bigg Boss house. His late night dance parties with Umar and Rajiv were one of the highlights of the season.

Huge loyal fanbase

And it wasn't just Tejasswi (or Shamita Shetty) who have been taken in by Karan's charm, the viewers are too. Already a popular name and face, Karan has amassed a huge fan base during his stay in the Bigg Boss house. And in the end, that's what takes to win this competition- a loyal fanbase that votes for you.

By no means has Karan's journey in Bigg Boss 15 been smooth. He has faced his fair share of criticism. Host Salman Khan chastised him for not standing up for his girlfriend Tejasswi in the house. He was also criticised for physically pinning down Pratik Sehajpal after a fight and for calling his mother 'stupid' after another fight. But fans can be forgiving, particularly if the contestant shows genuine repentance. Whether he does go on to win, only time will tell. But Karan Kundrra has certainly given himself a strong chance.

