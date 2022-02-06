25 years of Judwaa: Anu Malik says Salman Khan was the real game changer for the film’s music

With iconic songs like Oonchi Hai Building, Tan Tana Tan Tan and Duniya Mein Aaye, Judwaa’s soundtrack continues to be loved by Bollywood fans even after 25 years of the film’s release. And singer-composer Anu Malik credits actor Salman Khan for inspiring him and motivating him to push his limits.

“I remember looking at Salman and seeing that masti in his eyes. That became the point of inspiration for me. I was like, ‘I better give songs that would suit him to the T’. I have always believed that the star makes the song,” says Malik.

While the singer worked hard on creating “futuristic” compositions for the David Dhawan directorial that released in 1997, it was the spark and funk of Salman as well as Karisma Kapoor and Rambha which tugged heartstrings of audiences, making it evergreen.

Malik continues, “Salman was the real game changer. I remember meeting him outside a dance hall in Juhu, and saying, ‘Ek dum kuch alag karte hain’. That was a beautiful motivational pep talk by him, with me thinking he expects me to really step up”.

In fact, Salman was also an inspiration for the music, as Malik puts, “He has a very different style. I observed him as an actor and a person, and the music was born, which would stand the test of time. I am lucky that it has stood the test of time.”

The singer, who also lent his voice to Oonchi Hai Building and East Aur West India Is The Best, reveals Salman went “berserk” when he first listened to the song.

“You can see it on the screen. He is not very vocal when it comes to praising, but you guess with the way he smiles to the tunes, eyes twinkle and enquires about shooting. That is his stamp of approval to the song,” says Malik, praising Salman for his “tremendous music sense and can pick a good and bad song”.

Opening up about the process, the 61-year-old shares, “Till date, people as well as composers call me to ask how I managed to record those songs and get the sound right. At that time, I was planning to do something very futuristic in terms of the music of the era, and get out of the typical zone. I remember humming these songs and expecting a rejection”. He feels the smooth transition of funky beats to ‘desi’ sounds did the trick.

For Malik, his legacy lives on through these tunes. “These set a trend, which people love till date globally. This recall value is my legacy. It is a great feeling,” he ends.