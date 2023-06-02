Aaliyah Kashyap flaunts big rock at bridal shower with Khushi Kapoor and others, friend calls her ‘bridezilla’

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is all set to marry her fiance Shane Gregoire soon. Ahead of her big day, which is likely just around the corner, she hosted a bridal shower with her close friends and posted a few glimpses from it. It was also attended by Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor who is Aaliyah's best friend. Also read: Aaliyah Kashyap shares reaction from Bali proposal video in latest vlog Aaliyah Kashyap with best friend Khushi Kapoor and others at her bridal party.

Aaliyah Kashyap's bridal party

Aaliyah reposted a photo shared by her friend Muskan Chanana. In the photo, she is seen flaunting her big engagement ring. Sharing the photo, her friend called her, “Bridezilla” in the caption. This was followed by a selfie featuring the bride-to-be, Khushi Kapoor and their other friend.

Aaliyah Kashyap with her friends at bridal party.

Aaliyah also added yet another selfie with a friend who held a drink in her hand. It read, “Another bridal party addition who's always late.” Going by the pictures, it seems like the intimate party was at Aaliyah's house.

Who is Aaliyah Kashyap?

Aaliyah is a YouTuber with a huge fan following on social media. She is the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and his first wife Aarti Bajaj. Aaliyah dated her fiance Shane Gregoire for quite some time before he went down on his knees and popped the question. He proposed to her in Bali.

Later, Aaliyah had revealed in her vlog that Shane secretly vlogged their engagement and called it the 'most romantic thing ever.' The two met on a dating app. Talking about the proposal, she told her fans, "We got engaged yesterday. I was not expecting it to happen yesterday. Look at this ring. He did such a good job. It's literally my dream ring that I have had on Pinterest for God knows how long. But obviously, I didn't vlog after my nails yesterday because he picked me up and he was like 'We need to go. I found this really cool sunset spot,' and I was like ‘Okay sure’. And then we went for the sunset and he kept rushing me to get ready and he was driving like a madman because the sun was almost setting. I was so confused like 'Why are you driving like a crazy person?' and then we got there and it was just the sweetest."

