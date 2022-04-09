Step inside Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's cute new 2BHK Mumbai home with boyfriend Shane Gregoire. Watch

Aaliyah Kashyap has shared a home tour with her boyfriend Shane Gregoire. Aaliyah is the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and shares snippets from her life on YouTube. She recently moved into a new home and has now taken her fans on a tour of it with her latest video. (Also read: Inside Aaliyah Kashyap’s birthday bash: Huge dessert spread, photo booth props and kisses from boyfriend Shane Gregoire)

In the video, shared on Friday, Aaliyah showed all the corners of her cosy 2BHK apartment in Mumbai. Aaliyah, dressed in a pink top and black pants, took the viewers around her house as Shane recorded the video. They began with the entrance, decorated with items from Ikea, such as the mirror and the coat rack. The couple even installed a wood bench in the foyer for guests to use.

The living room was decorated with an Ikea couch, Ikea cabinet, Ikea shelves, and paintings. A television faced the couch and bright light flooded in from the windows. In one corner was their dog Cosmo's bed, next to a bunch of plants.

Aaliyah and Shane also gave a tour of her office and his meditation corner. Shane showed off his harmonium, meditation equipment while Aaliyah showed her large work desk, also from Ikea. Aaliyah said that her most favourite piece of furniture was the dining table, made by a designer. They also showed their kitchen and all-neutral bedroom.

Aaliyah has been dating Shane for a while now. In one of her vlogs, she had opened up on how she met Shane on a dating app. "On the dating app, I swiped on him first. On Hinge, it’s like, you swipe on them, and then there is a like section where you can see who has liked you. And then, you can either like them back or ignore it. So he liked me back and we spoke," she said.

Recently, Anurag shared a picture of Aaliyah and Shane as he left for a India for a month.

