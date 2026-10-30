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Aamir Khan celebrates first Karwa Chauth with wife Gauri Spratt at Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kpaoor's residence

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt attended Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor’s annual Karwa Chauth celebration in Mumbai.

Published on: Oct 30, 2026, 11:15:39 IST
By Riya Sharma
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Actor Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt marked their first Karwa Chauth together on Thursday, attending Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's annual celebration in Mumbai. The couple, who got married in an intimate ceremony in July this year, arrived hand in hand at the Kapoor residence and posed for the paparazzi.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's first Karwa Chauth

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt celebrate first Karwa Chauth.
Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt celebrate first Karwa Chauth.

Aamir and Gauri opted for traditional outfits for the occasion. While Gauri wore a purple sharara suit, Aamir chose a deep blue floral kurta paired with black harem pants. The two were seen arriving together and posing for photographs before heading inside for the celebrations. This was their first Karwa Chauth since getting married earlier this year.

Deep Dive

Where did Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt celebrate their first Karwa Chauth?

They attended Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor’s annual Karwa Chauth celebration at the Kapoors’ residence in Mumbai.

What did Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt wear for their first Karwa Chauth?

Gauri wore a purple sharara suit, while Aamir wore a deep blue floral kurta with black harem pants.

What is Karwa Chauth observed for?

Karwa Chauth is a traditional Hindu festival during which married women observe a waterless fast from sunrise to moonrise, praying for their husbands’ longevity, safety and well-being.
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Anshula Kapoor also celebrated her first Karwa Chauth after marrying Rohan Thakkar. The couple were photographed arriving together at the Kapoor residence. Anshula's family members, including her sister Sonam Kapoor, were also present. Sonam opted for a traditional Anarkali suit for the occasion. Pictures and videos from the gathering showed several guests dressed in traditional outfits as they came together to celebrate the festival.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's relationship

Aamir made his relationship with Gauri public in March 2025, on his 60th birthday. The actor introduced her to the media during an interaction in Mumbai, putting an end to speculation about his personal life. During the interaction, he revealed that they had known each other for around 25 years but had only started dating recently. Their relationship had largely remained private until Aamir decided to speak about it publicly.

The actor later shared more details about their relationship during an appearance on Raj Shamani's podcast. He revealed that they had reconnected through mutual connections and gradually developed feelings for each other. Aamir also admitted that he had not expected to find love again at this stage of his life. Their relationship developed over time, with the actor speaking openly about how happy he was with Gauri.

Gauri, who hails from Bengaluru, has a son from a previous relationship. She works in the beauty and wellness industry and is also associated with Aamir Khan Productions. Following their relationship becoming public, she was seen accompanying Aamir at several events.

Aamir and Gauri got married in an intimate ceremony at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on July 5, 2026. The wedding was attended by their children, family members and close friends.

Aamir was previously married to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. He shares children with both his former wives and has spoken about maintaining a cordial relationship with them.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma

Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.

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