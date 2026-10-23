Aamir Khan breaks down in tears talking about career's weakest moments, says he lost relationships, time with kids by working like a ‘madman’

Actor Aamir Khan was reduced to tears on stage at the Singapore International Film Festival on Thursday as he recalled the weakest moments of his acting career. The actor spoke about how three decades of nonstop work had cost him years with his family. Aamir Khan was honoured at the Singapore International Film Festival on Thursday. (File Photo) (PTI)

Aamir Khan breaks down talking about career On Thursday, at the Singapore film festival, the Bollywood superstar was awarded the Screen Icon Award by renowned Hong Kong-based film director Peter Chan Ho-sun. Later in the evening, Aamir sat down for a chat about his life and work in a conversation session moderated by Singapore comedian Rishi Budhrani.

When asked about the weakest moment in his career, Aamir responded, “When I was sitting in COVID, and I was thinking, I said, about 30 years have passed of my life. And it’s okay to work like a madman, completely obsessed with what you’re doing for one year, two years, five years. But if it goes on for 30 years, I mean, you’ve lost your relationships. Your kids have grown up; they’re adults now. So I felt a deep sense of loss.”

Aamir then paused while speaking and broke down in tears. The actor then apologised to the audience before gathering himself as the crowd broke into applause. Wiping his tears away, Aamir added that the experience pushed him to make a major change, and that for the last four years he has deliberately carved out time for his family and close friends. “I’m so glad that this thought occurred to me when I was 56 and not when I was 86, when it would be really too late to do anything about it,” he added.