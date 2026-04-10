Aamir Khan recalls turning to alcohol after first wife Reena Dutta left home: ‘Drank almost a bottle a night’

Actor Aamir Khan has opened up about one of the most difficult phases of his life, revealing that he was left devastated when his first wife, Reena Dutta, moved out with their children, leaving him alone. He recalled that the emotional upheaval took a toll on him, pushing him towards alcohol, as he found himself drinking almost a full bottle every night for over a year. At the moment, Aamir Khan is dating Gauri Spratt. (PTI)

Aamir Khan on turning to alcohol Recently, Aamir appeared on an episode of Duologue with Barun Das, where he revealed that following his divorce from his first wife, Reena Dutta, he turned to alcohol and drank almost every night for nearly one and a half years.

“I was a teetotaller until I went through my first divorce with Reena. And then, on the first day when she left with the kids and I was alone at home, I couldn’t handle my emotions at that time. I had never, I used to never drink alcohol. I had drunk once or twice for a couple of scenes, but that was only because I had to drink for the scene. I mean, I was not into alcohol at all,” Aamir said.

The actor continued, “That night, I had alcohol at home to serve guests and all that, so I started drinking. And for the next one and a half years, I drank almost a bottle a night. Now that’s really extreme, from a person who was a teetotaller to someone who consumes a bottle a night is very extreme.”

This isn’t the first time Aamir has opened up about the emotional impact of his separation from Reena. Previously, during an appearance on Koffee with Karan, Aamir said, “Reena and I were married for 16 long years. When we split up, it was traumatic for us and our families. We tried to deal with the situation as best as we could. Reena and I did not lose love or respect for each other post our split.”

About Aamir Khan’s personal life Aamir and Reena’s relationship began long before his rise to stardom. They were neighbours who used to exchange glances through their windows. The two eventually married in 1986, and Reena even made a brief appearance in Aamir’s debut film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. Aamir Khan parted ways from his first wife Reena Dutta in 2002. From his first marriage to Reena, Aamir has two children, Junaid and Ira. The actor and his second wife, director Kiran Rao, married in 2005 and separated in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad.

On his 60th birthday in March last year, Aamir introduced his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, to the media in Mumbai. Since then, he has visited several events with Gauri.

Aamir’s recent work Last year, Aamir made his comeback to the big screen with Sitaare Zameen Par after the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022. Aamir was seen in a cameo role in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos.

Aamir is currently awaiting the release of his production, Ek Din. Helmed by Sunil Pandey, the romantic drama stars Aamir’s son and actor Junaid Khan, along with Sai Pallavi, in lead roles. The film is a remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day. It is scheduled to release in theatres on May 1.