Dec 10, 2025
Aamir Khan recalls time spent with ex-wives Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao; talks about his ‘deep commitment’ to GF Gauri Spratt

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Written by Ananya Das
Updated on: Dec 10, 2025 06:06 pm IST

Aamir Khan said he is fortunate enough to have met Gauri, who is someone who is very important to him, someone to whom he is deeply committed.

Actor Aamir Khan opened up about his past and present relationships as he fondly spoke about his ex-wives Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao and girlfriend Gauri Spratt. Speaking with Aaj Tak, Aamir said that he and Reena have “love and respect in our hearts for each other.”

Aamir Khan spoke about his relationships. (PTI)
Aamir Khan talks about his ex-wives and girlfriend

The actor credited Kiran Rao for the “growth and understanding” in his life. He added that he is “fortunate enough to have met Gauri, who is someone who is very important to me, someone who I am deeply committed to.”

Talking about Reena and Kiran, Aamir added, “I am fortunate that I've met wonderful people in my life. And our relationships have stayed for years together. Love is a very powerful emotion. It has a lot of healing qualities."

Aamir opens up on love and hate

"Love and hate are two emotions which are opposite. Hate bahot thaka deta hai. It is very draining and tiring. Love is very enriching; it gives you hope, something to care for, to look forward to (Hate exhausts you; it drains and tires you out. Love enriches you, gives you hope, gives you something to care for, something to look forward to)," Aamir further said as he spoke about love and hate.

About Aamir's relationships, family

Aamir, on his 60th birthday in March of this year, introduced his girlfriend, Gauri, to the media in Mumbai. Since then, he has visited several events with Gauri. From his first marriage to Reena, Aamir has two children, Junaid and Ira. The actor and his second wife, director Kiran Rao, married in 2005 and separated in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad.

Aamir's last film

Aaamir last starred in Sitaare Zameen Par (2025), a sports comedy-drama film directed by RS Prasanna. It is a spiritual successor to Aamir's 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. It also stars Genelia Deshmukh.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aamir Khan recalls time spent with ex-wives Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao; talks about his ‘deep commitment’ to GF Gauri Spratt
