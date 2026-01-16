Aamir Khan reignites language row when asked to repeat his message in Hindi: ‘Yeh Maharashtra hai, bhai’
Actor Aamir Khan was spotted doing his civic duty as he stepped out to cast his vote during the Maharashtra civic elections in Mumbai on Thursday. However, the moment also sparked chatter around language row when he was asked to repeat his message in Hindi. He reacted to it with surprise and remarked, “Yeh Maharashtra hai.”
Aamir Khan reignites language row
The actor spoke to the photographers gathered outside the polling booth after casting his vote. During the chat, Aamir urged the people of Mumbai to step out and vote in the civic elections, while also lauding the smooth polling arrangements. As he delivered his message in Marathi, a few members of the media requested him to repeat it in Hindi.
"Hindi mein? yeh Maharashtra hai, bhai (In Hindi? This is Maharashtra)," Aamir is seen responding to the query with a smile.
When the media told him his message would also be aired in Delhi, the actor continued, "Oh, it will go to Delhi as well? Very good arrangements have been made. I would appeal to everyone: come and cast your valuable vote."
The clip of Aamir is catching attention on social media, with one social media user writing, “Aamir Khan was told to “Speak Hindi” while speaking in Marathi—this moment reminds me of our own contradictions about languages in India.”
“Some people don't even get his sarcasm,” one wrote, with another sharing, “He is talking in sarcastic way”. “sarcasm nex level,” one posted. One mentioned, “Spot on sarcasm.”
Last year, Hindi vs Marathi debate surfaced when the Maharashtra government planned to introduce Hindi as a third language in primary schools in the state. The order had sparked huge backlash from the opposition and language advocacy groups in the state. While the BJP-led government in Maharashtra reversed its order, the debate raged on social media.
Aamir Khan’s next project
At the moment, Aamir is looking forward to the response to his latest production venture, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. Helmed by Vir Das and Kavi Shashtri, the film stars Vir Das, along with Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi and rapper-turned-actor Srushti Tawade in supporting roles. It also features cameos by Aamir Khan and Imran Khan. The film was released in theatres on January 16.
