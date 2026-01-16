Aamir Khan reignites language row when asked to repeat his message in Hindi: ‘Yeh Maharashtra hai, bhai’

Actor Aamir Khan was spotted doing his civic duty as he stepped out to cast his vote during the Maharashtra civic elections in Mumbai on Thursday. However, the moment also sparked chatter around language row when he was asked to repeat his message in Hindi. He reacted to it with surprise and remarked, “Yeh Maharashtra hai.” Aamir Khan shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote in the BMC Election, in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI Video Grab) (ANI Video Grab)

Aamir Khan reignites language row After casting his vote in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Aamir found himself stepping into the ongoing Marathi vs Hindi language debate.

The actor spoke to the photographers gathered outside the polling booth after casting his vote. During the chat, Aamir urged the people of Mumbai to step out and vote in the civic elections, while also lauding the smooth polling arrangements. As he delivered his message in Marathi, a few members of the media requested him to repeat it in Hindi.

"Hindi mein? yeh Maharashtra hai, bhai (In Hindi? This is Maharashtra)," Aamir is seen responding to the query with a smile.

When the media told him his message would also be aired in Delhi, the actor continued, "Oh, it will go to Delhi as well? Very good arrangements have been made. I would appeal to everyone: come and cast your valuable vote."