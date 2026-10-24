Aaradhya Bachchan looks taller than mom Aishwarya Rai in new photos from cousin Shivansh Rai’s birthday

Actor Aishwarya Rai celebrated her nephew Shivansh Rai’s birthday with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, and other members of the Rai family. Aishwarya’s sister-in-law, Shrima Rai, shared glimpses of the family celebration on Instagram.

Aaradhya looks taller than Aishwarya

Aaradhya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai celebrated actor's nephew Shivansh Rai’s birthday.

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The photos showed Aishwarya posing with her brother, Aditya Rai, Shrima, her mother, Vrinda Rai, and Aaradhya as they celebrated Shivansh’s birthday. In one of the pictures, the family gathered around the birthday boy as he cut his cake.

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Aishwarya kept her look casual in a blue shirt and denim jeans, completing her outfit with sunglasses. Aaradhya also opted for a simple look, wearing a denim shirt and jeans.

While the family moment caught fans’ attention, many also noticed Aaradhya’s height in the pictures. The 14-year-old appeared taller than her mother, prompting comments about her growth spurt. One fan wrote, “How is Aishwarya's daughter looking taller than her?” Another comment read, “Beautiful family.”

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Tension between Aishwarya and Shrima?

{{^usCountry}} The latest post comes amid social media speculation about a possible rift between Aishwarya and her sister-in-law, Shrima. In November 2024, Shrima made headlines after sharing a photograph of flowers sent to her on her birthday by Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her husband, Nikhil Nanda. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The latest post comes amid social media speculation about a possible rift between Aishwarya and her sister-in-law, Shrima. In November 2024, Shrima made headlines after sharing a photograph of flowers sent to her on her birthday by Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her husband, Nikhil Nanda. {{/usCountry}}

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The post drew online trolling, with some social media users bringing up Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan’s marriage and speculating about tensions between Aishwarya and the Bachchan family. Shrima later took to Instagram to clarify that the flowers were a traditional birthday gesture from Shweta. She was also targeted by trolls who accused her of using Aishwarya’s name to gain attention.

Responding to the trolling, Shrima wrote, “My birthday was November 21 and as usual flowers were sent. I thanked everyone with a shout out. Before I became a blogger/ content creator I was a banker in Wealth Management for several years. I have also been a Gladrags Mrs. India Globe 2009. Post 2017, I transitioned into blogging. I have NEVER tried to open any business with anyone’s name. I am clarifying things because these are facts. I have built an independent career as a content creator for years on my own and as a woman I find it in poor taste of anyone to try to tear that fact down. For this my husband, mother in law and parents can vouch for that. As a mother it is extremely important to me that facts are clear when my name is involved”. Shrima later deleted the post.

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Aishwarya Rai's recent appearance

Aishwarya was last seen on the big screen in Ponniyin Selvan: II (2023). In recent months, she also made an appearance at the 2026 Loreal Paris Fashion Show, walking the runway as part of the global beauty brand’s showcase.