Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai arrive at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash holding hands, can't take their eyes off each other in a loved-up moment

Designer Manish Malhotra hosted a star-studded Diwali bash in Mumbai on November 5, with several A-listers in attendance. From Akshay Kumar to Madhuri Dixit, many celebrities arrived at the party with their families. However, it was Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's appearance that caught everyone's attention.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's chemistry steals the show at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash.

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The couple arrived hand-in-hand, with Abhishek holding on to Aishwarya's hand even as they greeted other guests. Abhishek looked dapper in a black sherwani-style ensemble featuring a long, intricately embroidered jacket with a high collar, which he paired with matching black trousers. Aishwarya looked elegant in a vibrant red saree featuring an elaborate golden border. She completed her traditional look with heavy gold jewellery, leaving her hair open in soft waves.

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{{^usCountry}} The couple also posed for photographs together on the red carpet. When the paparazzi requested solo pictures, they politely declined. In a heartwarming moment, Abhishek pulled Aishwarya closer as they posed together. The two were also seen exchanging smiles and sharing a conversation, unable to take their eyes off each other as the cameras captured them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The couple also posed for photographs together on the red carpet. When the paparazzi requested solo pictures, they politely declined. In a heartwarming moment, Abhishek pulled Aishwarya closer as they posed together. The two were also seen exchanging smiles and sharing a conversation, unable to take their eyes off each other as the cameras captured them. {{/usCountry}}

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Fans were delighted to see them happy. One of the comments read, "They both look so happy together." Another commented, "Giving 2008 energy again." Another fan wrote, "Cutiess, they can't seem to take their eyes off each other." Another comment read, "They are looking at each other almost like lovers reunited. So cutee, I'm gonna cry."

About Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's relationship

Aishwarya and Abhishek were friends before falling in love with each other. They first met professionally around 1999–2000 during a photoshoot and featured together in the film Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke (2000). Their connection grew closer, turning into love while filming movies like Umrao Jaan, Guru, and Dhoom 2. Abhishek then proposed to Aishwarya in 2007 followed by a traditional Roka and a private wedding ceremony on April 20, 2007, at the Bachchan family residence in Mumbai. The couple welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, in 2011. Despite recurring divorce rumours, the couple has largely navigated public attention through appearances together at several outings.

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About Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's upcoming work

While Aishwarya is yet to announce her new project after her performance in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan II in 2023, Abhishek is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie, King. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Suhana Khan in lead roles along with Raghav Juyal, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Saurabh Shukla and others in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026.