Gumraah’s Aditya Lal gets married in an intimate wedding: Marriage was an accepted eventuality between the two of us

Actor Aditya Lal, who was last seen in Gumraah, secretly tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Navya Chanana, a stylist by profession, in an intimate wedding in Delhi on March 18. “We’ve been seeing each other for about two years now. Marriage was an accepted eventuality between the two of us. We got engaged in November last year,” shares Lal, 30. Navya Chanana and Aditya Lal

Calling it an “out and out love marriage” the Ek Villain Returns actor adds that he didn’t have the time to process the proceedings. Interestingly, Lal recalls that the second time he met Chanana, he “promised her” that he would marry her. “She found me a little bit creepy, but here we are today,” he adds.

As the two completed a month of their wedding, he admits that marriage changes one for good. “Sleeping and waking up next to your best friend who is now your wife is a story a few get to tell,” he quips, adding that “love is tough”. “You have to realise ego, arrogance and all are never bigger than love. When things got tough we both communicated and looked back on why we got into this in the first place,” he says.

Chanana, 26, is a stylist by profession and has worked with the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Guru Randhawa and such. Lal on the other hand has projects like Asur, Apaharan to his credits. The actor was once rumoured to be dating Mira Rajput, who is now married to actor Shahid Kapoor. He admits that navigating through the past in a new relationship is an ‘ absolute task’. “Sometimes we forget but people make the partner remember things from our past which we keep in a corner. That happens. But we move past it, being honest and communicating is important,” he shares.

After their visits to Shimla and Himachal Pradesh, Kal states that an international honeymoon is still on the cards. “I’m told these are “home visits” and they don’t fall into the category of a honeymoon. So, clearly an international vacation in the Western Hemisphere is due shortly,” he signs off.